DGCA frames stricter norms for wet-leased plane ops by Indian airlines

Faced with grounding of significant number of planes due to engine, supply chain woes, domestic carriers are utilising more wet-leased aircraft as a short-term measure to cater to rising air traffic

The regulator noted that the lessor should not have an active significant safety concern under ICAO USOAP. | Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Thursday proposed stricter norms for the oversight of wet-leased planes operated by Indian airlines.
Faced with the grounding of a significant number of planes due to engine and supply chain woes, domestic carriers are utilising more wet-leased aircraft as a short-term measure to cater to rising air traffic demand.
The watchdog has issued a draft for public consultation on the revised Civil Aviation Requirements (CAR) on wet/damp lease operations by Indian operators to strengthen the regulatory framework for safety oversight of wet/damp lease operations.
 
Wet lease of an aircraft by an Indian carrier involves the leasing of foreign aircraft, along with crew, maintenance and insurance. The plane is also under the operational control of the foreign operator (lessor) and subject to regulatory requirements of the foreign civil aviation authority concerned.
The safety oversight of such operations is also under the purview of the foreign authority concerned, and the role of Indian carriers is limited to commercial aspects of operations.
"The enhanced regulatory framework and changes proposed in the draft CAR includes restricting the wet/damp lease only from the countries having a reliable safety oversights system as well as standardisation of DGCA surveillance on such operations," DGCA said in a release on Thursday.
Among the proposed changes are that an aircraft can be wet-leased only from the ICAO contracting states having an average effective implementation score of 80 per cent or above (with a minimum of 70 per cent in each area) in the areas of personnel licensing, airworthiness and operations.

This should be as per the latest results of the ICAO Universal Safety Oversight Audit Programme (USOAP).
The regulator noted that the lessor should not have an active significant safety concern under ICAO USOAP.
Other proposed changes include provisions to ensure reporting of safety occurrences, and furnishing the flight data and other requisite safety information to DGCA.
"The Indian operator shall ensure compliance of the requirement of breath-analyser examination of the foreign crew/personnel engaged in the operation, as per policy and procedures approved by DGCA for their own aircraft operations," as per the draft CAR.
Also, DGCA inspectors should have access to all aircraft records for physical inspection of aircraft at any point in time during such operations.
"With the enhanced regulatory framework and standardised mechanism for surveillance of such operations by DGCA, the period for such wet/damp lease operations has been increased from the current 3 months (extendable for another 3 months) to 6 months (extendable for another 6 months)," the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 11:28 PM IST

