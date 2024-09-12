Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / Engaged with FinMin over review of windfall tax: Petroleum Secretary

Engaged with FinMin over review of windfall tax: Petroleum Secretary

Petrol, diesel pump prices may be reduced by OMCs if global crude oil prices remain low

petrol

Subhayan Chakraborty Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 7:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Petroleum and Natural Gas Ministry is currently in discussions with the Finance Ministry for a review of the long-term windfall tax, Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain said on Thursday. He also said oil marketing companies (OMCs) will consider a cut in pump prices of petrol and diesel if global crude oil prices remain low for an extended period.

Speaking on the sidelines of the International Conference on Green Hydrogen, Jain said the recent fall in global crude prices has necessitated the review of the windfall tax in a move which may provide relief to companies.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
 
"There is a calculation mechanism for that, and it is from the Revenue Department. We are in continuous discussions with the Revenue Department. The final decision will be with the Revenue Department," he said. Jain expects no windfall tax to be put on refined fuels in the short term if product cracks stay low.

Classified as the Special Additional Excise Duty (SAED), windfall tax is levied on domestically produced crude oil and the export of diesel, petrol, and jet fuel (ATF). The tax rates are reviewed every fortnight based on average oil prices in the previous two weeks. As on August 30, the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil was reduced to Rs 1,850 per tonne, down from Rs 2,100 per tonne earlier. The tax has climbed down from Rs 7,000 per tonne in end-July.

Conversely, the windfall tax on diesel and aviation turbine fuel (ATF) exports remains unchanged at zero.

Pump prices

More From This Section

Jitendra Singh

Bio-E3 policy to bring bio-revolution in India, says Jitendra Singh

Coal

Govt asks coal block holders to start production in auctioned mines

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

India to lead global oil demand growth in 2024, surpassing China: IEA

Kiran Mazumdar Shaw, Kiran Mazumdar

Need innovation-driven value creation in biotech: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Palm Oil, India Palm Oil,

Palm oil imports in Aug fall over a quarter as buyers shift to soyoil


On retail fuel prices, Jain said the Ministry is analysing the fall in global prices and studying for how long they may remain low. "It would not be appropriate to cut (retail prices) by following the developments in just a week. We need time to analyse this trend for a longer duration," Jain said.

Global crude prices have fallen every month since April, when they breached the $90 per barrel level. Earlier this week, benchmark Brent crude futures prices fell to a 33-month low of $69 per barrel over weak demand and concerns of oversupply. On Thursday, Brent crude futures stood at $71.3 per barrel.

Global prices may be impacted in the short term as OPEC is set to take a call on the ongoing 2.2 million barrels per day production cuts by member nations in December. Another set of cuts totalling 1.65 million barrels per day, announced in April 2023, has been extended until the end of 2025.

Jain said India wants the production to rise as there is demand, and will welcome a production rise.


Also Read

Premiumnatural gas

Amended PNGRB Act to give legal teeth to petroleum sector regulators

oil, crude, petroleum, crude oil, oil barrels

Excise duty collections from petroleum sector decline 4.8% in FY24

oil, oilfield, exploration, prices, petrol, crude oil, drill, natural gas, production, ongc, vedanta, cairn

Govt tables Bill in Lok Sabha to delink petroleum operations from mining

maruti suzuki arena

Need framework promoting clean tech that replaces ICE cars: MSI Chairman

crude oil

Govt decreases windfall tax on petroleum crude to Rs 4,600 per tonne

Topics : Petroleum sector Petroleum Fuel Jet Fuel Petroleum Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 6:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayVarun Beverages shareKross IPODead Butt SyndromeBajaj Housing Finance IPOApple launches WatchGE T&D sharesBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon