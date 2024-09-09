Civil aviation ministry trying to address SpiceJet's issues: Rammohan Naidu

Business Standard
To a query about air ticket prices, Naidu said airfares are market-driven and being monitored by ministry, in case there is a steep rise in airfares, then ministry will make suggestions to airlines

K Rammohan Naidu, K Rammohan

Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 11:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The civil aviation ministry is looking at the issues being faced by SpiceJet and address them as the efforts are aimed at having a balance that will allow operations of more airlines amid the high demand in the Indian market, Union minister K Rammohan Naidu said on Monday.
The airline is grappling with multiple issues, including financial and legal woes. On August 29, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) decided to place crisis-hit SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance that will entail increased spot checks and night surveillance to ensure the safety of the airline's operations.
"We are looking at SpiceJet... with the demand we have, we need more airlines to operate. So we are trying to have a balance and address the problems and (ensure the) airline runs properly," the minister said.
He was responding to a question about concerns regarding the budget carrier.
To a query about air ticket prices, the minister said airfares are market-driven and it is being monitored by the ministry. In case there is a steep rise in airfares, then the ministry will make suggestions to the airlines.
He was speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a conference organised by industry Ficci in the national capital.

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 10:39 PM IST

