Half of respondents plan to spend more online in festive season: Report

Around 50 per cent of respondents are planning to spend more on online shopping during the upcoming festive season, an IPSOS survey commissioned by Amazon said on Thursday.

The survey claims to have captured replies from 7,263 people in July-August 2024 across 35 centres including Delhi NCR, Allahabad, Lucknow, Mathura, Muradabad, Etawah, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kolkata etc.

Around 89 per cent of respondents expressed their excitement for the upcoming festivities, with 71 per cent indicating their intension to shop online.

"Nearly 50 per cent of respondents who intend to shop online, stated they would spend more on online festive shopping compared to last year. This trend cuts across metros (55 per cent) and tier-2 cities (43 per cent in cities with 10-40 lakh population)," the report said.