Half of respondents plan to spend more online in festive season: Report

Half of respondents plan to spend more online in festive season: Report

Convenience emerges as a major driver for online shopping with 76 per cent appreciating the ability to shop remotely anytime, anywhere

Online Shopping: Representative | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 12 2024 | 10:30 PM IST

Around 50 per cent of respondents are planning to spend more on online shopping during the upcoming festive season, an IPSOS survey commissioned by Amazon said on Thursday.
The survey claims to have captured replies from 7,263 people in July-August 2024 across 35 centres including Delhi NCR, Allahabad, Lucknow, Mathura, Muradabad, Etawah, Jalandhar, Jaipur, Udaipur, Kolkata etc.
Around 89 per cent of respondents expressed their excitement for the upcoming festivities, with 71 per cent indicating their intension to shop online.
"Nearly 50 per cent of respondents who intend to shop online, stated they would spend more on online festive shopping compared to last year. This trend cuts across metros (55 per cent) and tier-2 cities (43 per cent in cities with 10-40 lakh population)," the report said.
 
Convenience emerges as a major driver for online shopping with 76 per cent appreciating the ability to shop remotely anytime, anywhere.
"Speedy delivery at scale (74 per cent), trustonline shopping events to provide genuine/original products (75 per cent), affordable payment optionslike no-cost EMI (75 per cent) are some other key factors which make customers shop online during the festive season," the report said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 12 2024 | 10:29 PM IST

