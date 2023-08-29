Confirmation

DGCA temporarily suspends Boeing simulator training facility of Air India

A decision on the restoration of the training at the facility will be taken once the documents' verification process is completed, the report said

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

Air India. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 29 2023 | 5:40 PM IST
Aviation safety regulator DGCA has temporarily suspended the Boeing simulator training facility of Air India for certain alleged lapses, a source has said.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is verifying some of the documents pertaining to the matter and will take a call on the restoration of the training facility once it completes the process, the source said.
When contacted, a senior Air India official said DGCA carries out routine checks (on airlines) but did not divulge details.
DGCA has temporarily suspended Air India's Boeing simulator training facility for certain lapses. The regulator is verifying some documents related to the matter, the source said.
The regulatory action against the Tata Group-owned Air India came days after a two-member DGCA inspection team allegedly found lapses in the airline's internal safety audit reporting, prompting it to launch a probe in the matter.
A decision on the restoration of the training at the facility will be taken once the documents' verification process is completed, the source said.

Air India wide-body fleet comprises Boeing 777 and Boeing 787 Dreamliner aircraft.
The carrier is also likely to induct Airbus wide-body A350 planes in its fleet from this year end.
According to the inspection report submitted to DGCA, first reported by PTI last week, the airline was supposed to carry out regular safety spot checks in various areas of operations such as cabin surveillance, cargo, ramp and load but during a random inspection of 13 safety points, the team found that the airline prepared false reports in all 13 cases.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 29 2023 | 5:39 PM IST

