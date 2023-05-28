close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

NASA, Boeing one step closer to joint Starliner crewed flight to ISS

NASA and Boeing have completed a joint crew flight test checkpoint review ahead of the first flight of Starliner with astronauts to the International Space Station

IANS Washington
NASA headquarters building

NASA headquarters building (Photo: wikimedia commons)

2 min read Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 2:28 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

NASA and Boeing have completed a joint crew flight test checkpoint review ahead of the first flight of Starliner with astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS).

During the checkpoint, mission teams reviewed open work ahead of launch planned no earlier than July 21, including emerging issues that need a path to closure prior to a decision to fuel the spacecraft in June.

"We are taking a methodical approach to the first crewed flight of Starliner incorporating all of the lessons learned from the various in-depth testing campaigns, including Starliner's flight tests and the agency's verification efforts," said Steve Stich, manager of NASA's Commercial Crew Programme.

Teams are now conducting final spacecraft closeouts and preparing for upcoming hardware milestones, including spacecraft fueling, spacecraft rollout to the launch site, and integration with the United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket.

"Crew safety remains the highest priority for NASA and its industry providers, and emerging issues are not uncommon in human spaceflight especially during development," said Stich.

Starliner spacecraft fuelling is expected to begin as early as mid-June, and there is some operational flexibility in that timeline that can be used if needed.

Also Read

First crewed flight of Boeing 1st Starliner postponed to July: NASA

SpaceX hires former NASA human spaceflight cheif for its Starship launch

Chinese astronauts meet colleagues in space; makes country's first

Indian, US space officials discuss human space exploration in Washington

Isro conducts parachute tests for Gaganyaan human space flight mission

OpenAI boss downplays fears ChatGPT maker could leave Europe over AI rules

Lenovo launches Android tablet Tab M9 with G80 octa-core processor

Microsoft to add force quit option to Windows 11 taskbar: Details here

UK scientists create 'life-saving' AI tool that predicts breast cancer

How Nvidia is leading other chipmakers amid the emergence of ChatGPT

"Teams will continue to monitor the forward work and determine whether an adjustment in the current launch date is needed," said the US space agency.

NASA has selected Boeing and SpaceX to transport crew to the International Space Station from the US.

These integrated spacecraft, rockets and associated systems will carry up to four astronauts on NASA missions, maintaining a space station crew of seven to maximise time dedicated to scientific research on the orbiting laboratory.--IANS

na/kvd

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : NASA Boeing

First Published: May 28 2023 | 2:28 PM IST

OpenAI boss downplays fears ChatGPT maker could leave Europe over AI rules

ChatGPT, OpenAI, web browsing
3 min read

Lenovo launches Android tablet Tab M9 with G80 octa-core processor

Lenovo
2 min read

Microsoft to add force quit option to Windows 11 taskbar: Details here

Microsoft
2 min read

UK scientists create 'life-saving' AI tool that predicts breast cancer

Artificial intelligence
2 min read

How Nvidia is leading other chipmakers amid the emergence of ChatGPT

Nvidia
3 min read

New parliament building: PM releases commemorative postal stamps and coins

Parliament
4 min read

NITI Aayog meet: PM advises fiscal prudence, work towards 'Viksit Bharat'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi
3 min read

White House, Republicans reach deal to raise debt ceiling, avert US default

Photo: Bloomberg
2 min read

ONGC posts Rs 248-crore loss in Q4 on tax provisions; profit down 3.7%

ONGC
4 min read

Power Finance Corp Q4 profit rises 44% to Rs 6,128 cr on higher revenues

Power Finance Corporation, PFC, PFC logo
1 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon