DMRC to add over 1,100 e-autos to its fleet to boost last-mile connectivity

These e-autos are operating from around 40 DMRC stations that are equipped with charging points and dedicated parking spaces, officials said

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation will be adding more than 1,100 e-autos to its existing fleet of electric three-wheelers to further boost last-mile connectivity, an official said on Wednesday.
Of the 2,299 e-auto permits -- 1,636 general and 663 women -- allotted to the DMRC by the Transport Department, 1,183 e-autos -- 857 general and 326 women -- have been registered.
These e-autos are operating from around 40 DMRC stations that are equipped with charging points and dedicated parking spaces, officials said.
"Another 1,116 -- 779 general and 337 women -- e-autos are expected to be registered by the end of August," the DMRC official said.
The DMRC has allotted these e-auto permits to its authorised operators at metro stations located in Chhatarpur, Dwarka, Rohini and northwest Delhi.
DMRC Managing Director Vikas Kumar told PTI that ensuring last-mile connectivity for commuters is a key issue for the Delhi Metro.
The Delhi government recently launched a bus service to enhance last-mile connectivity which is a welcome step, he said.
Talking about the e-auto service, Kumar said, buses are big in size and may not be suitable for all metro stations while e-autos are easily manoeuvrable.
"We are partnering with companies who will provide the e-autos and operate them as per our requirements. These will run on our circuit to ensure last-mile connectivity," he added.

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 5:07 PM IST

