Delhi Metro launches digital QR ticketing system with Amazon Pay

To avail of this facility, customers can simply click on the Delhi Metro QR ticket option under the Amazon Pay tab and follow some simple steps

With approximately 6.5 million daily passenger journeys served by the DMRC, the need for efficient and convenient ticketing solutions is paramount. | Photo: Wikipedia

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi metro commuters can now purchase mobile-based QR tickets on Amazon Pay, with the DMRC on Thursday partnering with the platform to offer the facility, officials said.
The innovative solution provides a quick, contactless, and hassle-free experience for millions of daily users, allowing them to purchase metro QR tickets on the go and transforming the daily commute in the national capital, they said.
To avail of this facility, customers can simply click on the Delhi Metro QR ticket option under the Amazon Pay tab and follow some simple steps. They can select 'from' and 'to' stations, complete payment, and receive a mobile QR ticket instantly, the officials said.
"At metro stations, commuters just need to hold their smartphones in front of the QR code scanner at the automatic fare collection (AFC) gates for both entry and exit," they said.
"Partnering with Amazon Pay for QR ticketing will make daily journeys more efficient and enjoyable. This innovative approach offers convenience, reduces paper waste, and supports our sustainability efforts," Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) MD Vikas Kumar said.
 
Amazon Pay India Director Anuradha Aggarwal said, "We are excited to introduce Metro QR ticketing on Amazon Pay, transforming commutes for millions. This solution offers quick, contactless transactions and eliminates the need for tokens and exact change, providing a seamless experience."

"With approximately 6.5 million daily passenger journeys served by the DMRC, the need for efficient and convenient ticketing solutions is paramount," DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal said.
"Commuters face long queues during peak hours to purchase tokens and must carry exact change, which adds to their inconvenience. There is also a fear of losing or forgetting their physical token," Dayal said.
QR ticketing addresses these issues by offering a convenient experience, eliminating the need for physical tokens. "This solution aims to significantly reduce ticket purchase time from 15 minutes to just 15 seconds. Additionally, customers will also get special exclusive offers available on the platform," he added.

Topics : Delhi Metro Metro Rail DMRC Amazon Pay

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 6:10 PM IST

