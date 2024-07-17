Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Thiruvananthapuram Airport witnesses 21% surge in passenger traffic

To accommodate this growth, TRV has enhanced its infrastructure, adding three new check-in counters at the domestic terminal to streamline the check-in process

Airport, passengers

Plans are underway to further upgrade facilities, ensuring a seamless travel experience as passenger numbers and airline operations continue to rise (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Thiruvananthapuram
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 17 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Thiruvananthapuram International Airport (TRV) has witnessed a record-breaking increase in passenger traffic in Q1 FY2024-25, with over 1.26 million passengers travelling through the airport.
"This represents a 21 per cent growth compared to Q1 2023-24, when 1.038 million passengers were recorded. TRV now processes over 400,000 passengers monthly. Of the total passengers, 661,000 were domestic, while 598,000 travelled internationally," a TRV release said on Wednesday.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
To accommodate this growth, TRV has enhanced its infrastructure, adding three new check-in counters at the domestic terminal to streamline the check-in process, it said.
Plans are underway to further upgrade facilities, ensuring a seamless travel experience as passenger numbers and airline operations continue to rise, the release said.
The airport is managed by Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises, the flagship company of the globally diversified Adani Group.
The release further said that during the Q1 FY2024-25 period, there were 7,954 Air Traffic Movements (ATMs), marking a 14 per cent increase from the 6,887 ATMs in Q1 2023-24.
TRV currently offers services to 13 international destinations, including Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Doha, Dammam, Singapore, Male, Kuala Lumpur, and Colombo, and seven domestic destinations, including New Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi, and Kannur.
Sharjah was the most travelled international destination, while Bengaluru topped the domestic list, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

San Fernando Mothership, Kerala

History scripted as mothership lands at Adani Group's Vizhinjam port

AAI, airports, flights, aviation, airlines

No flight services at Thiruvananthapuram airport for 5 hours on April 21

Aeroplane, Flight

17% more flights in Thiruvananthapuram airport summer roster than in winter

Shashi Tharoor

Tharoor slams CPI, says it is supporting BJP in Thiruvananthapuram

Google

Google unveils latest AI technologies to support Indian developers

Topics : Thiruvananthapuram airport flights Air passengers Adani Group air passenger growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 17 2024 | 2:45 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchSilver Trading Strategy TodayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon