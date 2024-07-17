India gears up for seaplane charter flights amid growing industry support

The Union government is set to introduce commercial charter operations for seaplanes across the country. Guidelines for non-scheduled operator permits are expected to be released soon, according to a report by Financial Express.

The report quoted sources as saying, "These new guidelines have been framed with industry's inputs, and are in line with the new level of regulatory compliance for the segment."

Several companies such as SpiceJet , Maritime Energy Heli Air Services Private Ltd (Mehair), and Heritage Aviation, along with international OEMs, have expressed interest in this sector. There is also an expectation that global entities such as De Havilland Aircraft and Cessna may join in, the report said.

Seaplanes imported specifically for non-scheduled operator permit (NSOP) operations incur duty of less than 5 per cent.

States eye connectivity with seaplanes

Moreover, several state governments, including Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Andhra Pradesh, are keen on establishing such connectivity.

The news report quoted sources as saying, “Not only coastal states but, more importantly, the island chains will benefit from having dedicated seaplane operations in the country.” Seaplane services are currently not operational in India.



Sources said while the segment’s moment has arrived, operational guidelines designed for major airports and airlines are not directly applicable to seaplane operators.

The challenges

In earlier attempts, efforts were made to launch seaplane services in Andaman and Gujarat, but these plans were hindered by economic factors and the effects of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Similar initiatives were also planned under the Centre’s Udan scheme to introduce seaplane services in lakes, dams, inland waterways, and coastal areas.

One notable instance of seaplane operations occurred when Prime Minister Narendra Modi flew aboard one from the Sabarmati riverfront to the Statue of Unity in Gujarat. However, the service, operated by SpiceJet, was subsequently discontinued due to economic challenges faced during the pandemic.