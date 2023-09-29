close
Sensex (0.49%)
65828.41 + 320.09
Nifty (0.59%)
19638.30 + 114.75
Nifty Smallcap (1.25%)
5883.30 + 72.60
Nifty Midcap (1.08%)
40537.05 + 433.00
Nifty Bank (0.64%)
44584.55 + 283.60
Heatmap

Domestic demand, exports revival to aid readymade garment players' revenue

The Crisil Ratings report further said prices of cotton and man-made fibre are expected to fall 15-17 per cent and 8-10 per cent, respectively, this fiscal

Clothing-Company

Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2023 | 7:26 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Readymade garment manufacturers are likely to post an 8-10 per cent increase in revenue on the back of growing domestic demand and revival of exports, a report said on Friday.
Domestic demand and revival in exports have been driven by lower cotton prices and easing supply-chain disruptions, the report by Crisil Ratings said.
Volume growth will be higher at 6-8 per cent this fiscal, compared with 3-5 per cent last fiscal, it said.
Despite this, revenue will grow slower than the 14 per cent in the last fiscal as realisations moderate due to easing raw material prices.
The Crisil Ratings report further said prices of cotton and man-made fibre are expected to fall 15-17 per cent and 8-10 per cent, respectively, this fiscal.
Consequently, growth in realisations will be a meagre 1-3 per cent this fiscal, as against 10 per cent last year, the rating agency said.

Also Read

Walmart boost: India's readymade garment exports limping to normalcy in May

Domestic demand to drive textile sector growth in FY24: CRISIL SME Tracker

Supported by PLI, export of electronic products overtake garment exports

India Inc's key credit ratio moderated sharply in 2nd half of FY23: Crisil

India's diamond exports sluggish on weak US, China demand amid slowdown

Amazon, Flipkart to lock horns with their festive sale events next month

After bumpy 3 qtrs, online sellers expect to see 15% rise in festive sales

Scindia discusses ways to incentivise green steel production, decarbonising

Office space demand dips 4.5% in 2023 as compared to last year: Colliers

Amazon, Flipkart sales could go up by 16% on festive season boost

"Readymade garment manufacturer makers will rely on domestic consumption (75 per cent of the overall demand), which is expected to grow 6-8 per cent in volume terms this fiscal.
"The volume of exports (25 per cent) will grow 4-6 per cent this fiscal year-on-year on a low base, led by re-stocking by global retailers, softer prices of cotton (the key raw material) and a slow but gradual pick-up in consumption in overseas markets," Crisil Ratings Director Gautam Shahi said.
Meanwhile, the report said the credit outlook for readymade garment manufacturers remains stable, driven by steady operating performance and healthier balance sheets amid low capital expenditure and stable working capital requirement.
The report further said volume of exports fell 7 per cent year-on-year last fiscal following a sharp rise in domestic cotton prices and moderation in demand from the US and the European Union, which account for 60 per cent of shipments.
This fiscal, higher domestic and export volume and lower cotton prices will help expand operating margins by 50 basis points (bps) year-on-year to 9.5 per cent.
In contrast, operating margin had shrunk 150 bps last fiscal due to elevated cotton prices, delayed price hikes in the domestic market, and lower offtake by global retailers amid inventory pile-up, the report added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Readymade garment exports Crisil ratings Export Merchandise

First Published: Sep 29 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesWorld Heart Day 2023Stock To Watch TodayLatest News LiveAsian Games LIVE updatesIndia Cricket World Cup SquadHookah Ban in HaryanaGold-Silver PriceMCX Share PriceAsian Games 2023 September 29 Schedule

Companies News

Air India completes acquisition of its 1st A350 aircraft through GIFT CityJalan Kalrock Consortium infuses Rs 100 crore in cash-strapped Jet Airways

Sports News

Asian Games 2023 September 29 schedule: India event timings, streamingAsian games LIVE updates Day 5: India win 2 Gold, 3 Silver; Medal tally 31

India News

Punjab farmers continue three-day 'rail roko' agitation over MSP demandWar in Ukraine pushes India to obtain more self-propelled guns to arsenal

Economy News

Adani partnership remains steadfast: IHC on Adani units' stake saleSugar market eyes restrictions from India after lower monsoon rains
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023World Cup 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon