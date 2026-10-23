Domestic medtech industry backs DGHS ban on reuse of single-use devices

In its letter dated October 16, the DGHS had stated that such practices had been observed particularly in case of critical specialties such as cardiology, nephrology, oncology, cardiothoracic and vascular surgery (CTVS), neurology and other specialised clinical services.

The letter added that in several instances the full cost of these re-used items was also being charged to patients or reimbursed by concerned government authorities.

“Reusing a device designed and validated for one use is a patient safety risk. Such devices are not built to be cleaned, resterilised or reused, and reuse can cause cross-infection, device failure, loss of performance and harm to patients,” said Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of domestic medtech lobby Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED).

Calling it a patient-first decision Nath added that responsibility must rest with the person or establishment that reused it. “We ask that this be clearly reflected in enforcement and in any liability framework,” Nath said.

The DGHS letter had noted that any act of re-using of single-use surgical instruments or devices constituted a violation under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, 1940, Medical Device Rules of 2017 and the Clinical Establishment Act of 2010.

“The ruse may also expose patients to significant risks, including cross-infection, device malfunction, loss of performance and other procedure-related complications,” the letter signed by DGHS Lovneeth Krishna stated.

Domestic medtech players have further recommended strict, regular inspections of healthcare establishments, with traceable records of device use and disposal.

“There needs to be awareness and training of hospital staff on infection prevention and biomedical waste handling, and a clear statement that manufacturers are not liable for failures arising from reuse contrary to labelling,” AIMED said.