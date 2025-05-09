Friday, May 09, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Domestic travellers redirect their travel plans to northeastern states

Domestic travellers redirect their travel plans to northeastern states

India-Pakistan tensions and IPL match suspensions are prompting travellers to cancel trips to border states and shift focus to the northeast, say industry executives

On international travel, agencies have taken a strong stance against certain destinations

Roshni ShekharAkshara Srivastava
4 min read Last Updated : May 09 2025 | 7:34 PM IST

Indian travellers are redirecting their plans from northern states such as Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Rajasthan towards the northeastern region amid escalating tensions between India and Pakistan. The suspension of Indian Premier League (IPL) matches for one week is also expected to impact domestic tourism further, according to travel industry executives.
 
Travel agencies have paused all new bookings to Turkey and Azerbaijan.
 
“Due to India-Pakistan tensions and several airports being shut, people are cancelling their bookings to these (northern states closer to the border) places,” said Rajiv Mehra, president, Indian Association of Tour Operators and general
Topics : India-Pakistan conflict tourism in india Tourists

