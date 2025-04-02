Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 08:49 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Donald Trump's tariffs threaten India's slowdown-hit auto parts makers

Donald Trump's tariffs threaten India's slowdown-hit auto parts makers

Trump first targeted fully assembled vehicles with a 25% duty from April 3, while additional tariffs on car parts like engines, transmissions, and electrical systems are set to take effect on May 3

auto parts, automobile parts, car parts

With auto tariffs taking effect this week, US carmakers are turning their efforts toward reducing the impact of duties on components | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 8:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Alisha Sachdev
   
Indian auto parts makers, already struggling with weak domestic demand, now face the risk of losing sales in their top overseas market as US President Donald Trump’s looming import tariffs ripple through global car manufacturing.
 
Trump had initially taken aim at fully assembled vehicles, with a 25 per cent import duty set to take effect on April 3, but additional levies on car parts such as engines, transmissions and electrical systems are slated to begin by May 3. That’s kicked off frantic lobbying by major carmakers Ford Motor Co., General Motors Co. and Stellantis NV to get certain components excluded, and left Indian suppliers stuck in limbo.
   
The US is the biggest market for India’s auto parts exports, accounting for almost a third of the $21.2 billion industry in the year ended March 31, 2024. The local passenger vehicle market has been tepid with growth expected at just 2 per cent for the year ending March 2026, Partho Banerjee, senior executive director at Maruti Suzuki India Ltd. told reporters on Tuesday.
 
“Original equipment manufacturers had expected a robust outlook for US growth,” said Jay Kale, an auto sector analyst at Elara Capital. The looming tariff now means “the only silver lining market could falter,” he said.

Also Read

sona blw auto parts auto sector

Trump auto tariffs will hit India but it won't be a 'tsunami': Here's why

Cars, auto industry

Tata Motors, Motherson Sumi, others slip upto 7.5% on Trump 25% auto tariff

Auto, Auto sector

Gabriel India soars 13% on heavy volumes; up 45% in 1 year, outruns market

Auto sector

Major auto component firms to invest up to Rs 30K cr next fiscal: ICRA

Piyush Goyal, Union Minister for commerce and industry

Piyush Goyal asks auto component industry to reduce import dependency

 
The prospect of a 25 per cent levy on auto parts has rattled India’s manufacturers since it’s more severe than expectations. The industry had initially estimated they may face about a 15 per cent levy in case US imposes reciprocal tariffs, given that’s the maximum import duty India levies on auto parts from the US.

Missing Details

The duties are set to have a significant impact, beyond just higher vehicle prices that will hurt demand, according to Chandrasekar Krishnamurthy, global director of product management at BorgWarner Inc., an American auto parts supplier with facilities around the world, including in India.
 
“Our strategy, sales and purchasing teams are on high gear to address the impact,” Krishnamurthy said, adding that the magnitude of the impact is not clear. “There are still a few important details missing which will need to be further followed up to obtain the full picture.”
 
A lot remains uncertain for Indian suppliers like Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd., Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd. and Bharat Forge Ltd., including whether duties will be imposed on individual parts or entire systems. 
 
The tariffs are also likely to spur discussions around who bears the brunt of the additional cost. 
 
Many Indian suppliers operate under contracts where buyers bear shipping and other costs, but US automakers are likely to force tough renegotiations, according to three executives at auto parts firms that supply the US market, who asked not to be named because they’re not authorized to speak publicly.

Mitigating Efforts

With auto tariffs taking effect this week, US carmakers are turning their efforts toward reducing the impact of duties on components. They argue that such levies would drive up costs by billions of dollars, leading to layoffs and profit warnings that would run counter to Trump’s goal of building up the industry.
 
The timing of the tariff announcement is significant, as India and the US are currently in discussions to finalise a bilateral trade agreement, according to Saurabh Agarwal, a tax partner at EY.
 
“This makes the upcoming negotiations an important space to watch for potential tariff adjustments” on auto parts, Agarwal said. “While it’s still early to gauge the full impact, the tariff could potentially trigger a ripple effect.”

More From This Section

PremiumPorts, Shipping, Waterways

Govt moves Bill to remove licence need for Indian coastal shippers

MEDICAL DEVICE, HEALTHCARE, medical device

USTR flags hurdles for US med device exports to India before tariff move

telecom sector, telecom

US slams India's local testing norms, standards for telecom and electronics

Premiumcorporate earning, india inc

India Inc credit quality robust amid profit growth, low capital expenditure

PremiumBYD India manufacturing plans, BYD visa issues, BYD MEA visa clearance, BYD Telangana plant denial, BYD Tamil Nadu talks, BYD India regulatory hurdles, BYD Megha Engineering partnership, BYD India investment roadblocks, Chinese automaker India expans

Visa blues hit Chinese automaker BYD's India EV manufacturing plans

Topics : Auto components industry Auto component makers US India relations Trump tariffs automobile industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 8:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentLSG vs PBKS LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon