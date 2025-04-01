USTR flags hurdles for US med device exports to India before tariff move

The United States Trade Representative (USTR) has flagged concerns such as delays due to the absence of guidelines for issuing import licences for refurbished devices, affecting medical device exports to India, in its 2025 National Trade Estimate (NTE) Report on foreign trade barriers.
The report, released just ahead of the US’s April 2 deadline for implementing reciprocal tariffs, has also cited high tariffs and price caps — which have not increased in line with inflation — as key obstacles for US businesses.
In the case of refurbished medical devices, the report stated that the absence of guidelines to issue licences and unclear import processes under the Medical Device Rules has historically caused delays and uncertainty, limiting US exports.
It added that US companies have been unable to import their devices into India since April 2024, after the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) suspended approvals of existing and new applications for import licences. This comes after the drug regulator stopped imports of all high-end refurbished medical devices such as magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) scanners and robotic-assisted surgery (RAS) systems, citing patient safety concerns.
Valued at around Rs 1,500 crore, the pre-owned medical equipment market currently constitutes around 10 per cent of the total medical equipment industry in India.
Also Read
The report has also alleged that the Government of India took advantage of its tariff flexibility in its 2019-20 Budget by increasing tariffs without any notice or public consultation process on approximately 70 product categories, including those covering key US exports such as the medical devices and chemicals sectors.
Pavan Choudary, chairman, Medical Technology Association of India (MTaI), said that if President Trump’s aggressive posture prompts broader negotiations that ultimately lower tariff and trade barriers, it could paradoxically contribute to a more open economic landscape.
“Ultimately, hope is the needle moves towards fairness, which both sides agree on. If there are high import duties in India on medical device imports, or if there are high non-trade barriers in any country on medical device imports, then all these need to be toned down,” he added.
Raising concerns over price caps on devices such as coronary stents and knee implants by India’s National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA), the report stated that the price controls have not been increased in line with inflation.
“These caps do not differentiate on the basis of the cost of production or technological innovation, which dissuades US companies from serving the market,” it added.
It further noted that India maintains very high basic customs duties — in some cases exceeding 20 per cent — on drug formulations, including life-saving drugs and finished medicines listed on the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) list of essential medicines.
The USTR report comes even as domestic medical devices manufacturers have raised concerns over tariff structures.
Domestic manufacturers’ body, the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (AIMED), emphasised the importance of continued dialogue and balanced trade practices between India and the US in the strategic healthcare sector.
Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator of AIMED, said that the global medical device market requires cooperative and fair trade practices, with equal attention given to both tariff and non-tariff barriers to ensure the sustainability of the industry in both India and the United States.
“We value the USTR’s engagement and remain committed to constructive discussions that support fair and sustainable trade. However, Indian manufacturers face significant regulatory hurdles in the US, with FDA approval costs ranging from $9,280 to over $540,000, compared to relatively low costs for US imports into India. We hope such imbalances can be addressed through collaboration,” he added.
In the financial year 2023-24 (FY24), India imported devices worth Rs 12,552 crore from the US, a 66.3 per cent increase from devices worth Rs 7,547 crore imported in FY20.
Major medical device imports from the US include mass spectrometers, gas analysis apparatus, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) apparatus, and various other analytical and diagnostic equipment.
On the other hand, India’s total medical devices exports in FY24 stood at $3.78 billion, of which devices worth $287.7 million were exported to the US.
The report also raised concerns over standards used to publish quality control orders, specifically mentioning those made by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS).
It added that American pharmaceutical stakeholders continue to raise concerns as to whether India has an effective mechanism for the early resolution of potential pharmaceutical patent disputes.