Business Standard

Wednesday, January 15, 2025 | 08:24 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / DPIIT holds discussions with PEs, VCs, pension funds on ways to promote FDI

DPIIT holds discussions with PEs, VCs, pension funds on ways to promote FDI

The meeting was second in the line. Last week, the department held discussions with stakeholders, including law firms and industry chambers, on the matter

FDI

FDI inflows into India have crossed the $1 trillion milestone in the April 2000-September 2024 period. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 15 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on Wednesday held consultations with pension funds, private equity and venture capitals on ways to attract more foreign direct investments into the country, an official said.

The meeting was second in the line. Last week, the department held discussions with stakeholders, including law firms and industry chambers, on the matter.

In that meeting, the issues being flagged by law firms included permitting e-commerce players to allow foreign direct investment (FDI) in inventory-based models of online trade for export purposes only; easing press note 3 by defining beneficial ownership; and some tweaking the policy for single-brand retail trading.

 

Under this press note, government approval is mandatory for investors from countries sharing land borders with India in any sector.

FDI inflows into India have crossed the $1 trillion milestone in the April 2000-September 2024 period.

The key sectors attracting the maximum of these inflows include the services segment, computer software and hardware, telecommunications, trading, construction development, automobile, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals.

The investment in India rose by 45 per cent year-on-year to $ 29.79 billion in April-September this fiscal on healthy inflows in services, computer, telecom and pharma sectors, according to government data.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Horiba, the $2.5 billion Japanese analytical and measurement solutions company and a critical player in the global semiconductor industry, is planning to set up a unit in India. This facility will cater to the country's upcoming fabrication (fab) pla

US chip export curbs raise concerns for India's AI growth, infrastructure

Trade deal, FTA

India, UK looking to resume talks on FTA in Feb: Commerce ministry

Oil refinery, Oil production, Crude oil

Indian refiners rush to pay for Russian oil ahead of sanctions cutoff

real estate construction building

Sale of luxury homes, priced Rs 4 cr and above, rises 53% in 2024: CBRE

Modi, Narendra Modi

Bollywood trade association writes letter to PM Modi, highlights grievances

Topics : Private Equity DPIIT venture capitalists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 15 2025 | 8:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLaxmi Dental IPOBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon