DPIIT withdraws memo on extending scope of copyright rule to internet

DPIIT withdraws memo on extending scope of copyright rule to internet

In 2016, through an office memorandum, the government decided to include Internet broadcasting under the purview of the Copyright Act

phone, internet, internet ban

Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2024 | 11:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) has withdrawn an office memorandum of September 2016 regarding extending the scope of a rule of copyright law to internet transmissions.
In 2016, through an office memorandum, the government decided to include Internet broadcasting under the purview of the Copyright Act.
DPIIT has said that in light of the decision of the Division Bench of the High Court of Bombay in the matter of Tips Industries Ltd vs Wynk Music Ltd, the office memorandum issued by the department on September 5, 2016, is "hereby rescinded".
"This is regarding withdrawal of the office memorandum issued by the DPIIT on September 5, 2016, extending the scope of Section 31D to internet transmissions for clarity of the Indian as well as foreign internet streaming platforms as well as right holders," the memorandum dated August 21, 2024, said.
This section talks about statutory licences for the broadcasting of literary and musical works and sound recordings.

DPIIT Copyright Act

First Published: Aug 22 2024 | 11:31 PM IST

