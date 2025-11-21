Friday, November 21, 2025 | 08:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Drug regulator mandates CDSCO licensing on medical device procurement

Drug regulator mandates CDSCO licensing on medical device procurement

The regulator told states not to demand USFDA or EU approvals in tenders after complaints that Indian-made devices were being sidelined

medical devices

Welcoming the central regulator’s assertion, Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator for the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (Aimed), said that the basis of procurements in public health tenders needs to be the CDSCO licensing.

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which regulates medicine and medical device standards in India, has directed hospitals across the country to not discriminate against devices lacking foreign certification, following concerns that many procurement agencies have been favouring imported products such as high-risk cardiac implants over Indian-made ones.
 
In a letter issued to state authorities earlier this week, India’s apex drug regulator said it had received repeated complaints that procurement agencies, including hospitals, were insisting on US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) or European regulatory approval as a prerequisite for bidding.
 
This comes after several domestic industry executives raised concerns over the prioritisation of foreign-made devices by states and hospitals.
   
In early 2025, the Gujarat government had proposed a policy to allow higher prices for USFDA-approved coronary stents. The order was later revoked following pushback from domestic manufacturers.
 
Welcoming the central regulator’s assertion, Rajiv Nath, forum coordinator for the Association of Indian Medical Device Industry (Aimed), said that the basis of procurements in public health tenders needs to be the CDSCO licensing.

Also Read

Poly Medicure

Poly Medicure to acquire Netherlands-based PendraCare for ₹188.5 crore

medtech, medical technology, healthcare, medical

Govt panel starts drafting rules for refurbished medical device imports

Pharma, medicine, Pharmaceuticals

Govt, industry hold talk on issues over marketing code for medical devices

China EU flags

EU votes to curb Chinese medical devices, cites procurement bias

MEDICAL DEVICE, HEALTHCARE, medical device

Centre to aid development of indigenous thrombectomy device for stroke

 
“Buyers should not be seeking manufacturers to have overseas regulatory approvals of USFDA and CE (European standard),” he added. 
 
Despite the advisory, executives still believe that it will not change the situation for Indian manufacturers.
 
An executive told Business Standard, on the condition of anonymity, that they are uneasy with a clause in the CDSCO letter which states that any other requirements of the procurement agencies should be above or over the requirement for a CDSCO or state licensing authority (SLA) approval.
 
In India, manufacturing and sales licences for low-risk devices are issued by the SLAs, whereas the licences for domestically produced high-risk devices are issued by the CDSCO. Import licences for all risk classes of devices are also approved by the central drug regulator.
 
“The process would still allow hospitals and big buyers to specify CE or USFDA certification as a requirement along with an Indian licence, which does not change anything,” he added.
 
This, he stated, would still let procurement agencies weed out Indian manufacturers in the technical bids, putting them in an unfair spot.
 

More From This Section

gig worker gig economy skill

Zomato, Swiggy, Zepto to contribute part of turnover for gig worker welfare

life insurance, insurance

Insurance sector loses up to ₹10,000 crore annually to FWA: Reportpremium

Diabetes

India's metabolic crisis deepens as young adults face diabetes surgepremium

real estate

India's real estate may get institutional investments of ₹5-7 bn in 2025

Topics : Medical device industry Medical devices Pharma industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 8:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodayDelhi Police Operation CyHawkSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon