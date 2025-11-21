Friday, November 21, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India's real estate may get institutional investments of ₹5-7 bn in 2025

India's real estate may get institutional investments of ₹5-7 bn in 2025

Institutional investments in Indian real estate totalled $4.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025, a 9% Y-o-Y decline

real estate

The report added that these investments highlight the market’s depth and stability, even amid global trade frictions.

BS Reporter Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 21 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s real estate sector is projected to attract institutional investments of $ 5–7 billion each in 2025 and 2026, according to a report by Colliers, a real estate consultancy firm. In 2024, investments stood at $ 6.5 billion, marking a 22 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) increase.
  “Investments in India’s real estate sector have demonstrated remarkable resilience, underscoring the depth of the market and growing investor confidence. We foresee annual investments to the tune of $ 5–7 billion each in 2025 and 2026, driven by a balanced interplay of foreign and domestic investors,” said Badal Yagnik, chief executive officer and managing director, Colliers India.
   
Institutional investments in Indian real estate totalled $4.3 billion in the first nine months of 2025, a 9 per cent Y-o-Y decline. The last quarter of the year is expected to see increased transaction closures, particularly in the office and residential segments. Together, these segments are likely to account for nearly 60 per cent of the year’s total investments, supported by sustained occupier activity and a healthy supply pipeline, according to Colliers.
 
The report added that these investments highlight the market’s depth and stability, even amid global trade frictions.
 
“Indian real estate continues to benefit from structural demand levers such as robust domestic economic growth, rising urbanisation, infrastructure augmentation, and rising consumption levels. As investors increasingly align with India’s long-term growth story, both domestic and offshore capital are expected to gain further momentum in the coming quarters. Overall investment sentiment remains optimistic, with expanding foreign investor participation, particularly from the US and Asia-Pacific regions, reflecting India’s continued appeal as a high-potential, resilient real estate market,” Yagnik added.

Also Read

IPO, Hospitality industry, Hotel industry, stock market listing

Sebi plans revamp of large IPO norms; retail quota may drop to 25%

realty sector, real estate

Institutional investments in real estate decline 33% in Q2 CY25: Report

India's real estate sector, significantly buoyed by a robust economy, has emerged as a pivotal player in the country's development. With an 18 per cent share in national employment, real estate is the largest employment generator after agriculture. C

Institutional investment in real estate dips 33% in Apr-Jun: Colliers

realty sector, real estate

Realty to see institutional investments fall 37% to $3 bn in Jan-Jun: JLL

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

Delhi Police crack down on cyber fraud; over 4,400 held in Operation CyHawk

 
Colliers also highlighted that global investors continue to view India as one of the most promising real estate destinations in the Asia-Pacific (Apac) region, drawn by prospects of higher returns and scalable capital deployment, particularly in land and development assets. Favourable demographics, a stable policy environment, and a positive economic outlook are keeping investor sentiment strong. Equity markets are adding liquidity and creating additional avenues through real estate investment trusts (Reits) and initial public offerings (IPOs), further driving cross-border participation.
 
Overall, investors are actively evaluating and deploying capital across core and emerging asset classes — a trend expected to strengthen as institutional-grade supply expands, Colliers noted.
 
Vimal Nadar, national director and head of research, Colliers India, said the momentum seen in 2025 sets the stage for a stronger 2026, supported by robust demand across core assets and a growing pipeline of institutional-quality supply.
 
“Office and residential segments will continue to dominate the investments, driving over half of the total inflows, while the industrial and logistics segment will likely see renewed momentum. Amongst alternative assets, the data centres are likely to see increased investments, driven by the rapid expansion of digital infrastructure and hyperscale demand. Cross-border capital will continue to remain a critical driver, as India consolidates its position as one of the emerging destinations for stable, long-term real estate investment in the Apac region,” Nadar added.
 

More From This Section

As Brent crude price trades below $70 per barrel, analysts are backing aviation and tyre stocks and are cautious about paints and oil marketing companies (OMCs). “Oil prices are down over 20 per cent from their recent peak and bode well for sectors

Oil marketers' FY26 operating profit likely to surge over 50%: Crisil

Insurance

Regulatory, customer pattern changes nudge foreign insurers' India interestpremium

power, power demand

Delhi's winter power demand to rise to new record high of 6,000 MW

GCC, tech

Tamil Nadu inks pact with ANSR to boost GCC investments, create 10K jobs

polyester, polyester yarn

DGTR begins probe against dumping of polyester yarn by Chinese firms

Topics : Industry News Institutional investors Real Estate

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 21 2025 | 5:08 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayCapillary Technologies IPO AllotmentGold-Silver Rate TodaySony Playstation Indai Black Friday SaleSudeep Pharma IPOTejas Fighter Jet CrashesSkincare Red FlagsLave Agni 4Personal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon