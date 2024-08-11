Business Standard
E-commerce firms focusing on quick deliveries this festival season

The e-commerce industry is poised for a 35 per cent surge in sales during the upcoming festive season, according to a TeamLease report

Photo: Pexels

Aryaman Gupta New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Aug 11 2024 | 3:12 PM IST
This festive season, speedy deliveries may steal a march on traditional e-commerce players.

The e-commerce industry is poised for a 35 per cent surge in sales during the upcoming festive season, according to a TeamLease report.

While it is unclear how much of this 35 per cent will be captured by quick commerce players, the preparation by leading delivery partners signals strong growth.

The quick commerce segment has also heated up with Flipkart’s launch of ‘Minutes’. Ahead of its upcoming flagship sale event, Big Billion Days 2024, in October, the firm is reportedly planning to open nearly 100 dark stores

First Published: Aug 11 2024 | 3:12 PM IST

