The first four days of the 2023 Festive Season Sale saw the overall e-tailing industry clocking a gross merchandise value (GMV) of about Rs 29,000 crore, according to a report by Redseer Strategy Consultants. This represents a year-on-year growth of 16 per cent when compared to the GMV of around Rs 25,000 crore during the same period in 2022.

Redseer said that 'Fomo' (fear of missing out) amongst Indian consumers, along with undertones of premiumisation boosted by accessible financing options,