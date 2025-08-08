ED to widen alleged Rs 17,000 crore bank-fraud investigation probe

This report has been updated to correct a few inadvertent errors in the previous version

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is set to widen its investigation in the ₹17,000 crore alleged money-laundering case involving loans extended by Reliance Commercial Finance Limited (RCFL) and Reliance Home Finance Limited (RHFL), and summon their key allies. The agency is also likely to call for questioning former senior officials of Canara Bank and Bank of Baroda.

“The ED has already called Sanjay Dangi along with other credit committee members of Reliance Communications Limited (RCom) and RHFL. Investigation is ongoing, we may call more people into