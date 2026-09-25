EDF discusses EPR nuclear reactor deployment in India with power ministry

French energy major EDF on Friday held discussions with senior officials from the power and external affairs ministries, along with executives from state-owned NTPC Ltd and Nuclear Power Corporation of India (NPCIL), regarding the possible deployment of EPR nuclear reactors in India.

The European Pressurised Reactor (EPR) is a pressurised water nuclear reactor designed and developed by EDF and Framatome. The technology is known for high power and advanced safety systems.

The meeting was attended by Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal and Bernard Fontana, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of EDF, along with officials from the French embassy in India.

"EDF apprised the Indian side of its efforts to build an ecosystem and supply chain in India for large-scale localization, and reiterated that a sizeable programme with multiple nuclear reactors would give suppliers confidence and enable economies of scale by leveraging Indian industry's capabilities," the power ministry said in a statement.

Agarwal briefed the French side on the progress made in finalising India's regulatory framework for the nuclear power sector, including the Draft SHANTI (Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India) Rules and Regulations.

The rules were recently placed by the Department of Atomic Energy in the public domain for stakeholder consultation. They provide for a streamlined, time-bound licensing framework and enable participation of private and foreign partners in India's nuclear power programme.

The discussions also centred on India's regulatory reforms for the nuclear sector, cooperation on pumped hydro storage projects, building on the proposed NTPC-EDF joint venture, and the way forward for a mutually beneficial partnership.