Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Environment ministry allows delay in notification of compensatory land

Environmentalists, however, argue that the move could vitiate the intent of Forest (Conservation) Rules, which require state governments to certify that compensatory afforestation land is available

forest

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change has, through a notification issued on January 2, given project proponents its permission to delay the official classification of ‘reserve forest’ or ‘protected forest’. The proponents can now notify the land before a final (Stage-II) approval of their project.

The move is aimed at aiding projects’ progress while also addressing developers’ concern that declaring compensatory afforestation land earlier might lead to disputes with landowners in instances where projects face rejection or encounter legal obstacles.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Environmentalists, however, argue that the move could vitiate the intent of Forest (Conservation) Rules, which require state governments to certify that compensatory afforestation land is available. “Instead of fixing the flaws in how the identification of this land is being done, the problem has simply been postponed until after Stage-II, when the forest clearance becomes a fait accompli, and the pressure to somehow facilitate the land 'grab' increases, even on the state government,” says Sharachchandra Lele, distinguished fellow, Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment.

“Forest-dependent and common-land-dependent communities are already suffering because their consent is not being sought when land over which they have rights is being identified (and eventually taken up) for compensatory afforestation (CA),” he adds.

Debadityo Sinha, lead, climate & ecosystems, Vidhi Centre for Legal Policy, says that the notification of land for CA should not happen post-facto as that will encourage a fait accompli situation. “The move will create pressure on state governments as they will be obliged to provide land for the approved projects. As non-forest land rates are not so easily available and expensive, developers and state governments may end up conducting industrial-scale plantations on grasslands and scrub forests within the existing forest, affecting local biodiversity and soil characteristics and disrupting the ecological balance of that area."

Lele says CA should be on public forest or non-forest land. “There is no need to 'acquire' land; the proponents simply have to enter into memorandums of understandings (MoUs) with primary users and managers of lands (which should be the Gram Sabha established under the Forest Rights Act (FRA) and Panchayats (Extension to Scheduled Areas) Act, or the Gram Panchayat. The MoUs can outline the nature of compensation that the proponent will pay to the user community that may lose access. Then, if the forest clearance application is rejected, there is no harm done,” Lele suggests.

The ministry’s notification also clarifies the interest rate and timeframe for penalising user agencies for delay in paying the net present value (NPV) for diverted forest land.

Also Read

BCCI media rights auction on August 31: Disney Star, Sony and Jio in fray

IPL's media rights value could cross $50 billion by 2043: Arun Dhumal

6 in 10 urban Indians worried about climate change, its long-term impact

Stray dog bite: Punjab, Haryana HC rules Rs 10,000/tooth mark compensation

BCCI issues media rights tender for domestic, international matches

Industry bodies keen to dig into e-Shram database to meet workforce demand

Making technology more 'human' is the way forward: Accenture study

Like trains, planes, buses; TV and OTT will co-exist: Tata Play chief

NFRA imposes Rs 20 lakh penalty on CA for professional misconduct

Bharat Tex Expo next month to attract over 3,500 exhibitors: Textiles secy


According to the notification, the user agencies will have to pay an annual penalty of 20 per cent of NPV for each year of delay, starting from the expiry of the original lease period. This penalty can accumulate up to five times the original NPV, with an additional 12 per cent simple interest on the total amount until it is paid.

Topics : Environment ministry Climate Change talks Consumer compensation Forest Rights Act

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 9:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon