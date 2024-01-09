Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Like trains, planes, buses; TV and OTT will co-exist: Tata Play chief

There are still about "110 million paying television customers" in this country, who are paying no less than Rs 300 a month, Tata Play MD and CEO Harit Nagpal said

OTT, digital platform, hotstar

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Like trains didn't go out of fashion even after a hundred years of airlines in operation, television is here to stay and co-exist with OTT, according to Tata Play MD and CEO Harit Nagpal.
Commenting on the debate on whether streaming services on devices could sound the death knell for television, Nagpal, in an interview to PTI, said there will always be a segment of customers opting for TV in India.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"There are people who own private planes, have commercial airlines gone out of business? No! Airlines business has been around... have trains and buses gone out of fashion? No!

"Of the 300 million Indian homes, 140 million are yet to buy their first TV... So, it doesn't mean that if OTT has come, TV will go. They will co-exist," said Nagpal, who is out with his debut book, 'Adapt: To Thrive, Not Just Survive'.
Admitting that there is a segment of people who have moved from TV to OTT, the 62-year-old here talked about recognising the other available segments, like those who till now could not save enough money to buy a TV.
According to Nagpal, everytime a new technology comes in and makes itself available for a particular segment of customers, there is a segment -- that has always been there -- which can only afford the older technology.
"Now, if you say they'll bypass television and go straight to the mobile, but where will they afford the cost of the broadband and the content both. It is like saying 'if they can't eat the bread, why can't they eat the cake'," he added.
There are still about "110 million paying television customers" in this country, who are paying no less than Rs 300 a month.
"And the number is not dropping," Nagpal, who has co-authored a case study on the subject of disruption, which is now part of the curriculum at the London Business School, added.
His debut book, containing a collection of 10 stories set in different countries, investigates the idea of adaptation, which, he said, was the one thing every business needs if it wishes to evolve.
"What stories do is open your mind to reading. If it is a preachy book nobody would read it, if it is a story book people will read it for fiction and in the process some learning also seeps in and settles in your mind somewhere. So that was my reason for going for a fictionalised version of the facts that I wanted to talk about," he said.

Also Read

Bigg Boss OTT 2 Finale: Live streaming, predicted winner, votes and prize

Latest OTT releases this week: Here are 5 movies, series to watch this week

Upcoming OTT releases this week: Here are top 5 series to watch this week

Andhra train accident: 33 trains cancelled, diverted, short-terminated

Trains, flights delayed in Delhi as dense fog prevails across North India

NFRA imposes Rs 20 lakh penalty on CA for professional misconduct

Bharat Tex Expo next month to attract over 3,500 exhibitors: Textiles secy

Mixed-use real estate projects expand as buyers seek integrated lifestyle

Over 50% firms committed to achieving net-zero emission target: PwC survey

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum set to ask for extra Saudi oil after price cut

The book, priced at Rs 599, is available for purchase across online and offline stores.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : OTT space Tata group Trains Planes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 7:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon