Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

NFRA imposes Rs 20 lakh penalty on CA for professional misconduct

In another matter, NFRA imposed a penalty of Rs three lakhs on another CA and debarred him for three years for professional misconduct in the audit of SRS Infrastructure

Fine, penalty, order, payment

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 09 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Financial Regulatory Authority (NFRA) has slapped a penalty of Rs 20 lakh and a ten-year debarment on a chartered accountant for professional misconduct, failure to exercise due diligence, and gross negligence in the Statutory Audit of Seya Industries Limited on Tuesday. In another matter, NFRA imposed a penalty of Rs three lakhs on another CA and debarred him for three years for professional misconduct in the audit of SRS Infrastructure.

NFRA had recently imposed a penalty of Rs 50 lakh on a CA for professional misconduct which led to business service provider Quess Corp claiming undue income tax deduction of almost Rs 971 crore over three years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

NFRA took up a suo motu investigation into the role of the statutory auditors of Seya Industries Limited after receipt of a letter dated March 28, 2023, from SEBI about non-compliance with the accounting standards and misreporting in the financial statements by the company, and non-cooperation by the auditor.

SEBI had observed that the company had inflated its purchase and sales in the FYs 2018-19 to 2020-21, did not disclose related party relationships and their transactions, and siphoned off funds through undisclosed related parties, NFRA said. SEBI also noted that the company did not provide for interest costs on NPA loan.

Pointing out the lapses in the audit of SRS Infrastructure, NFRA said that the auditor failed to evaluate management’s assessment of the entity’s ability to continue as a going concern and also to obtain appropriate evidence related to revenue recognition.

Also Read

Standard Chartered gives 20-week paternity, adoption leave to all employees

The Qatar espionage case: Unanswered questions

DGCA sends show cause notice to Air India for flouting civil aviation norms

Rs 5-10k fines may be imposed by govt on impounded vehicles in Delhi

NFRA finds deficiencies in audit quality inspection of Big four firms

Bharat Tex Expo next month to attract over 3,500 exhibitors: Textiles secy

Mixed-use real estate projects expand as buyers seek integrated lifestyle

Over 50% firms committed to achieving net-zero emission target: PwC survey

Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum set to ask for extra Saudi oil after price cut

White collar jobs dip 16% in Dec amid cautious hiring in IT, other sectors

Topics : National Financial Regulatory Authority chartered accountants Fine penalty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 09 2024 | 7:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayICAI CA Result November 2023Delhi AQIGold-Silver Prices PNB Hikes MCLRBoycott MaldivesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon