Making technology more 'human' is the way forward: Accenture study

The world is in the midst of a massive technology shift, as AI and other disruptive technologies become “Human by Design”—much more human-like and intuitive for people to use—and usher in a new era of unprecedented productivity and creativity, said a recent research report by Accenture, the global tech and consulting firm.

The report titled 'Accenture Technology Vision 2024: Human by design, how AI unleashes the next level of human potential’ said that enterprises that prepare now will win in the future.

The research also suggests that as human-centric technologies wield even greater capabilities, are easier to interact with, and become even more seamlessly embedded across every aspect of our lives, we are moving toward a world where the technology around us will become more omnipresent, yet also more invisible.

“As AI, spatial computing, and body-sensing technologies evolve to a point where tech appears to imitate human capabilities and seem invisible, what you’ll see left are the people empowered with new capabilities to accomplish things they once considered impossible,” said Paul Daugherty, Chief Technology and Innovation Officer at Accenture.

About 95 per cent of the industry leaders across the globe believe that making technology more 'human' will lead to the expansion of opportunities across sectors, according to a recent study released by Accenture.

It further states that around 96 per cent of executives stress leveraging AI agent ecosystems to create significant opportunities for their organisation in the next three years.

AI Agents are automated bots that are employed to artificially respond to queries using data and analysis.

Further, 94 per cent of executives across the globe bet on using innovative, embedded technologies such as AI-powered wearables, brain-sensing neurotech, and eye and movement tracking to unlock a better understanding of human behaviour in the future, according to the research.

However, 93% of executives also agreed that with rapid technological advancements, it is important to innovate with purpose.

“Human-centred technologies like generative AI are poised to unleash human potential and deliver a staggering array of business and societal benefits, but only if we take a balanced, ‘human by design’ approach that ensures these technologies are used fairly and responsibly,” added Daugherty.

About 95 percent of the leaders believe that how we interact with data is changing because of AI, in terms of receiving direct advice vs searching for information, according to the report. Further, 95 per cent of executives also believe that generative AI will compel their organisation to modernise its technology architecture.

“This important seismic shift in the way people work, live and learn will accelerate a wave of unprecedented change across industries, from retail and entertainment to medicine and manufacturing. Organisations that act now to reinvent their business and ways of working using ‘human by design’ technologies will redefine what it means to be an industry leader,” Daugherty explained.