Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

European carbon removal specialists to support new projects in India

Indian projects are expected to focus on biochar - charcoal produced from burning organic matter - as well as "enhanced weathering", where materials like basalt are spread across land to absorb CO2

carbon emission, carbon tax, climate change, pollution

The European Union is currently exploring options to include CDR credits in its emissions trading system. (Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 11 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A team of European carbon removal specialists launched an initiative on Tuesday to help Indian businesses develop projects that suck carbon dioxide out the atmosphere and mitigate global warming.
 
The Amsterdam-based group, called remove, has helped businesses to raise more than 220 million euros ($238 million) to support carbon dioxide removal (CDR) projects throughout Europe, and will now accept applications from Indian start-ups.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Successful applicants will gain access to remove's network of experts and international buyers, and could be eligible for additional funding.
 
"We have now found the model that works," said Marian Krueger, remove's co-founder. "We believe this is a global problem and there is tremendous potential in other geographies beyond Europe."
 
CDR refers to a wide range of interventions that sequester CO2 that has already been emitted. It includes reforestation and filters that extract carbon directly from the air.
 
Indian projects are expected to focus on biochar - charcoal produced from burning organic matter - as well as "enhanced weathering", where materials like basalt are spread across land to absorb CO2.
 
Around 7-9 billion metric tons of CO2 need to be removed annually to keep temperature rises below the key 1.5 degree Celsius threshold, up from 2 billion tons currently, researchers have said.
 
The value of the CDR market could rise from $2.27 billion in 2023 to around $100 billion by 2030 if barriers to growth are addressed, a consultancy also said last month.
 

More From This Section

IT industry, IT companies, IT sector, Jobs, IT jobs

India's tech sector needs 1 mn high-tech engineers as economy expands

Premiumposter

Indian box office roars to life, grossing Rs 5,053 cr in 2024 first half

PremiumIndia’s dream of having its first transshipment port is set to become a reality. Adani Group’s Vizhinjam International Seaport, the country’s first semi-automated container port, is poised to receive its first container vessel from Maersk, called MV

New harbour of hope: Country's first transshipment port sets sail

PremiumRoad ministry officials say central bridge projects perform better than state ones due to stricter checks and balances

As bridges collapse; tendering, design and climate resilience questioned

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

GoM to decide on lifting export ban on certain non-basmati rice: Goyal

CDR projects are more expensive than conventional CO2 reduction, and their viability will depend on carbon markets.
Demand for CDR credits is currently limited to a few dozen mainly philanthropic buyers on the voluntary market, including the U.S. federal government, Microsoft and Google.
 
"We all know we will need carbon removal down the line - the pot of gold at the end is very big, but right now â€¦ it really is a matter of survival until we finally hit the point where the market finally materialises," said Krueger.
 
The European Union is currently exploring options to include CDR credits in its emissions trading system.
 
"We are going to need this to become far more mainstream than it currently is," said Steve Smith, a CDR expert at Oxford University.
 
"I think that is going to have to involve governments stepping in to create the conditions for it to become mainstream."

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Antony Blinken, Blinken

Working to break down silos between Europe, Asia, US, says Blinken

export import trade

China launches 'tit-for-tat' investigation in response to EU trade barriers

EU, European Union

EU warns of data 'black holes' amid efforts to uncover shadow bank risk

Emmanuel Macron

France's elections end with no clear majority. What happens next?

Canada flag, Canada

Canada fails in domestic military spending, an outlier in Nato: Report

Topics : European Union Carbon emissions Carbon Clean list Europe

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 11 2024 | 9:01 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMumbai Rains UpdatesMarriage LoanLatest News LIVEAngel One Data LeakGold-Silver Price TodayBudget WatchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon