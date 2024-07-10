GoM to decide on lifting export ban on certain non-basmati rice: Goyal

According to the agriculture ministry's estimates, India's rice production is estimated at 136.7 million tonnes in 2023-24 compared to 135.75 million tonnes in the preceding year. (Photo: PTI)

Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday said a Group of Ministers will take a decision on lifting the ban on certain varieties of non-basmati rice after considering demand-supply and price situation.

The Group of Ministers (GoM) always take a balanced decision, he added.

The Centre has banned exports of non-basmati white rice since July 20, 2023, to boost domestic supply.



When asked if the government is considering the removal of ban on rice exports, he said: "These decisions are taken by a Group of Ministers. We meet periodically, assess the production of agri produce, the consumption patterns, price in the retail and wholesale market, and we take a balanced decision".

According to the agriculture ministry's estimates, India's rice production is estimated at 136.7 million tonnes in 2023-24 compared to 135.75 million tonnes in the preceding year.

