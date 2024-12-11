Business Standard
Expect same high growth momentum to continue in 2025, says Toyota

In the first eight months of this financial year, TKM sold 219,054 units and achieved a growth of 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y)

Toyota

Masakazu Yoshimura, Chairman, MD & CEO, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (second from left) at the launch of new generation hybrid Camry sedan in Bengaluru

Deepak Patel New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 5:41 PM IST

Amid slowing volume sales among India’s major automakers, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has defied the trend with strong growth, driven by demand for hybrid vehicles and a reliable product lineup. The company expects this momentum to continue in 2025.
 
"The overall response to our cars has been fabulous for us. So, we foresee the same momentum continuing in 2025 as well. We continue to hold that positive sentiment," Sabari Manohar, vice president, sales-service-used car business, TKM, told Business Standard.
 
In the first eight months of this financial year, TKM sold 219,054 units and achieved a growth of 39 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). In contrast, major players such as Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai, Tata Motors, and Kia recorded a decline in retail sales during the same period, according to the Federation of Automobile Dealers Associations (FADA).
   
"We are a brand that is able to cater to the wide requirements of customers... We have been focusing on upskilling dealer manpower, which also helps in contributing to the local economy," Manohar mentioned. He was speaking after the launch of the new-generation hybrid Camry sedan at a starting price of Rs 48 lakh (ex-showroom).
 
In recent years, the sedan segment has recorded a decline in volume sales. However, Manohar clarified that the downturn in the premium sedan market has not been as steep as in the mass sedan market.
 
"The sedan market is getting replaced by A-SUV as well as B-SUV. This is primarily happening in the mass segment... In this segment, the tendency to select A-SUV or B-SUV is quite high in comparison due to the high stance, etc," he explained.
 
"When it comes to the premium segment, we have been observing that some customers who own the first-generation Camry have repeatedly been buying every new-generation Camry from us. In this niche segment, customers prefer to have sedans. It may not generate huge volume sales, but we will continue to cater to this requirement of core customers," he stated.

Toyota has sold 17,925 units of the Camry in India since its launch in 2022. The company started selling the hybrid version of the Camry in 2013.
 
"Five years back, there were a huge number of sedans, but after that, there has been a huge drift towards SUVs, especially B-SUVs. However, in the niche (premium) segment, we don't see such a drastic change," Manohar noted.
 
Vikram Gulati, country head and executive vice president, corporate affairs and governance, TKM, stated that India’s aim to achieve carbon neutrality could only be achieved with multiple green technologies such as strong hybrid, electric, and biofuel.
 
"I think, at this early stage, all green technologies are needed. That is why we keep talking about multi-technology pathways. The world is also evolving in the same manner. The US market is seeing equal growth of strong hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric cars. China is seeing much faster growth of plug-in hybrid cars than others. This shows that the world is moving towards multi-technology pathways," Gulati explained.

Topics : Toyota Toyota Kirloskar Motor vehicles

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 5:33 PM IST

