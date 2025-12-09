Tuesday, December 09, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Fertiliser import likely to jump 41% in FY26 on strong monsoon demand: FAI

Fertiliser import likely to jump 41% in FY26 on strong monsoon demand: FAI

No supply shortage anywhere, country has adequate stocks, say officials

fertiliser, farmer

The world's second-largest fertiliser consumer imported 14.45 million tonnes during April-October, up nearly 69 per cent from 8.56 million tonnes a year earlier, the industry body said.

Sanjeeb MukherjeeAgencies New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's fertiliser imports are estimated to jump 41 per cent to 22.3 million tonnes in the 2025-26 fiscal year due to a surge in domestic demand following good monsoon rains, the Fertiliser Association of India (FAI) said on Tuesday.
 
The world's second-largest fertiliser consumer imported 14.45 million tonnes during April-October, up nearly 69 per cent from 8.56 million tonnes a year earlier, the industry body said.
 
Of the total imports in FY26, urea imports are projected at around 8-9 million tonnes this fiscal as against 5.6 million tonnes last year; di-ammonium phosphate (DAP) imports at 7 million tonnes as against 4.5 million tonnes last year; and NP/NPKS imports at 3.3 million tonnes as against 2.2 million tonnes last year.
   
"There has been an increase in imports of fertilisers because of a sudden spurt in domestic demand because of good rains," FAI Chairman S Shankarsubramanian told reporters ahead of the association's three-day annual seminar.
 
Fertiliser stocks stood at 10.2 million tonnes by end-November versus 9.97 million tonnes a year earlier, including 5 million tonnes of urea, 1.7 million tonnes of DAP and 3.5 million tonnes of NPK fertilisers, he said.

Also Read

indigo airlines, indigo

ICSI flags IndiGo lapses, urges stronger corporate governance norms

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

India's solar push hits slowdown as transmission and demand gaps emergepremium

indigo airlines, indigo

With 2 airlines in command, market concentration in aviation skyrocketspremium

indigo airlines, indigo

Northeast Railway deploys special trains after IndiGo cancellations

Rajnath Singh

Domestic defence production hits ₹1.51 trillion, says Rajnath Singh

 
FAI officials also hoped that India might become self-sufficient in urea in the next 2-3 years as large domestic capacities are coming up. They also said that due to long-term contracts and other deals, there is no shortage of fertilisers anywhere in the country as of now.
 
Meanwhile, Shankarsubramanian, who is also managing director of Coromandel International, said India has contracted large volumes in the last two months and there are no supply constraints.
 
While there were isolated shortages during the kharif season, overall supplies remained adequate, he added.
 
Domestic fertiliser production rose marginally to 29.97 million tonnes in April-October from 29.75 million tonnes a year earlier, FAI data showed.
 
Production included 17.13 million tonnes of urea, 2.32 million tonnes of DAP, 7.04 million tonnes of NPK fertilisers and 3.48 million tonnes of SSP.
 
Over 150 companies meet nearly three-quarters of India's nutrient needs, with imports covering the rest, the association said.
 
India, serving more than 140 million farming households, consumes close to 70 million tonnes of fertiliser annually, second only to China.
 
The government provided more than Rs 1.9 lakh crore in subsidies through urea and nutrient-based frameworks in 2024-25.
 
India has forged strategic partnerships with resource-rich nations, including Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Morocco, Qatar and Russia, to strengthen supply security, FAI said.
 
The seminar starting December 10 will be inaugurated by Fertiliser Minister JP Nadda.

More From This Section

Telangana Rising Global Summit (Photo: X/@revanth_anumula)

Telangana Rising Global Summit sees deals worth ₹5.39 trillion in 2 days

Google, Alphabet

Google India says microdrama boom won't dent YouTube Shorts viewership

ghost malls

One-fifth of 365 shopping centres have become ghost malls: Knight Frank

Mall, shopping centre, Shopping mall

India has 74 'ghost malls' as vacancies rise across 32 cities: Knight Frank

Government readies 'improved' IPR policy before PM Modi's US visit

Centre recommends mandatory AI licence, royalties for copyrighted works

Topics : Industry News Agriculture Fertiliser

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 09 2025 | 8:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayPhysicswallah Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Price TodayXiaomi 17 LaunchIndigo Flight Cancellation TodayMotorola Edge 70 SpecsIndia-Russia TradeIndiGo Stock CrashesPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon