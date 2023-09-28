Finalising policy for using municipal waste in road construction: Gadkari

Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday said his ministry is finalising a policy for use of municipal waste in road construction.

Addressing a press conference, Gadkari further said the government is considering offering incentives to construction equipment manufacturers for not using fossil fuels.

"We are finalising the policy for using municipal waste in road construction," he said.

Gadkari said his ministry has taken several initiatives to decarbonise the transport sector and that the government is working on developing electric highways between Delhi and Jaipur.

Electric highways cater to electric traction for vehicles in the same manner as is done for railways. This is based on a prevalent technology in countries like Sweden and Norway. It involves the provision of power cables, which can be utilised by a vehicle which caters to this type of technology. The vehicle will utilise the power from this cable for its traction.

At present, the ministry is evaluating various technologies.

Also Read Slow progress in highway construction persists despite government push Highway contractors to convert bank guarantees into surety bonds: Gadkari Govt constructing expressways with investment of Rs 4.5 trn: Gadakri Govt to set up helipads, drone landing facilities on highways: Gadkari Rajasthan's roads will be like those in US by 2024: Nitin Gadkari BIS norms: Footwear, allied industries conduct nationwide protest Sidbi to launch app-based 'invoice financing' loans platform 'GST Sahay' Coking coal rates pushing up steel prices in India: JSP MD Bimlendra Jha Travel agents body calls to abolish TCS ahead of implementation from Oct 1 India recorded all-time high sales of homes between July and Sep: Anarock