Centre proposes E100 testing framework to accelerate flex fuel vehicles

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways plans to widen emission testing standards to flex fuel vehicles that can run on 100 per cent ethanol (E100), in a bid to boost production of such vehicles.

In a draft notification issued on Tuesday night, the ministry has proposed the inclusion of E100 in the testing and certification standards, replacing the current provision that includes only E85.

The West Asia crisis has spurred the push for faster adoption of flex fuel vehicles, as critical energy supplies, including crude oil, remain stuck in the Strait of Hormuz off the Iranian coast.

“This draft notification by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways marks a progressive and forward-looking step for India’s biofuel ecosystem,” said the Grain Ethanol Manufacturers Association, adding that it is a strong policy signal that the country is ready to move beyond E20 and embrace higher ethanol blends in a structured and regulated manner.

For the grain-based ethanol industry, this development opens up significant opportunities to scale production, drive investments, and contribute more meaningfully to India’s energy security and decarbonisation goals, it said.

“Higher ethanol blends such as E85 and E100 will significantly enhance demand for surplus grains, thereby strengthening farm incomes and creating a more resilient agri-value chain,” it said.

Meanwhile, the move, which will see further action after 30 days once stakeholders submit their comments, is aimed at increasing the share of flex fuel vehicles in the Indian automobile market.

A February meeting on the eve of the West Asia war had seen oil marketing companies (OMCs) raise several concerns, including weak demand for flex fuels.

Auto industry executives echoed these concerns in conversations with Business Standard on Wednesday, stating that the absence of a meaningful price advantage remains a fundamental hurdle, as consumers are unlikely to shift to higher ethanol blends without clear savings at the pump.

On February 28, OMCs raised concerns over the absence of flex fuel vehicle models in India and the lack of a clear launch timeline.

The February 28 meeting was convened by the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas (MoPNG) and the Ministry of Heavy Industries (MHI) against the backdrop of the West Asia conflict, which has disrupted supplies of oil and gas globally and pushed up fuel prices. The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) and select automakers were also present.

Auto executives on Wednesday said that unless vehicle availability and fuel infrastructure are scaled up in tandem, there is a risk of underutilised capacity and inefficient capital deployment, similar to what was seen in earlier pilot programmes.