Flex workspace operators bet big on B2B platforms amid enterprise demand

This shift is driven by a structural change in enterprise demand. Large occupiers, including global capability centres (GCCs), multinational corporations (MNCs), and financial services firms, are increasingly seeking integrated solutions that combine workspace, design, compliance, talent support, and day-to-day operations under a single umbrella instead of relying on multiple vendors.

“This is a natural evolution of how clients are consuming workspace today, not as real estate, but as business infrastructure,” said Harsh Binani, co-founder of Smartworks. He said enterprises are prioritising speed, scalability across cities, and execution reliability over headline rentals, driving demand for platform-led offerings. According to him, SmartVantage can reduce office setup timelines from months to weeks while enabling multi-city expansion through a single partner.

Table Space rolled out its design-and-build (D&B) vertical, Desyn, in December 2025 with plans to lease about 1.2 million square feet across Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, and Hyderabad. WeWork India’s Rivet launched in March 2026.

New Delhi-based Awfis said it aims to become a one-stop solution where clients do not have to stitch together multiple vendors. “The platform model brings together space, design, managed services, and customer experience into a single, cohesive offering,” said Amit Ra­mani, chairman and managing director.

These platforms offer another clear advantage. Unlike traditional leasing, where pricing is benchmarked on a per-seat or per-square-foot basis, platform-led offerings are priced on the total value delivered. Their asset-light nature also improves profitability timelines for operators. According to Anarock group Cofounder and Chairman Anuj Puri, B2B aggregators can break even within two years — significantly faster than traditional lease-arbitrage models, which typically take three to four years.

For operators, the move towards B2B platforms is both demand-led and strategic. They are seeking to engage earlier in the client lifecycle — from site selection and design to operational management — to increase revenue visibility and deepen client relationships.

“Enterprises opting for platform-led engagements are consistently finding that consolidation is beneficial in terms of cost and efficiency,” Ramani of Awfis said, adding that the premium varies depending on scope, scale, and service depth.

The shift is also being reinforced by India’s fast-growing flex office market. As GCCs continue to expand and companies adopt hub-and-spoke models, demand for integrated workplace solutions is likely to intensify.

According to a recent report by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and Coldwell Banker Richard Ellis (CBRE), India’s flexible office stock had crossed 100 million square feet as of March 2026, nearly tripling since 2020. Flex spaces now account for a rising share of total office leasing, with enterprises contributing the bulk of the value.

Puri said flex offices already account for about 20 per cent of commercial leasing, with enterprise clients making up more than half of that. “Flexible office spaces are no longer merely a cost optimisation strategy but a core strategic feature,” he said.

He estimated that over the next four to five years, one in three offices in India could operate under a flexible model. This, in turn, would push operators to further automate processes and expand into adjacent services such as compliance, technology, and workforce management.

Between 2023 and 2025, the segment saw significant shifts — average deal sizes rose by as much as 150 per cent, the share of the banking and financial services sector doubled, and enterprise adoption reached parity with startups. These trends have pushed operators to go beyond space aggregation and offer integrated, tech-enabled services.

Workspace reset