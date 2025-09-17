Wednesday, September 17, 2025 | 10:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / FMCG firms may shift to new GST regime without changing current price tag

FMCG firms may shift to new GST regime without changing current price tag

The govt could allow discounts to be reflected in the invoice during the transition

FMCG
premium

The government announced the reduction in GST rates across a host of consumer products which include shampoos, toothpaste, soaps, food items among others.

Sharleen DsouzaUdisha Srivastav Mumbai/New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2025 | 10:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In what could be a relief for fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) companies, the government may not insist on stickers to exhibit the new prices during the transition to the new goods and services tax rate (GST). The new GST rates are applicable from September 22.
 
According to sources in the know, the government is likely to allow consumer products  in the inventory to go with the current price tag till FMCG companies manage to get the new packs into the market.   
 
On September 9, the Centre permitted manufacturers, packers, and importers of pre-packaged commodities to revise the maximum retail
Topics : GST News FMCGs FMCG sector
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon