French carrier CMA CGM eyes barge operations on India's inland waterways

French carrier CMA CGM eyes barge operations on India's inland waterways

India will be in global maritime's "premier league" after Vadhavan Port, says SVP Ludovic Renou

The cost of freight movement by road is ~2.58 per ton-kilometre, compared with ~1.41 per ton-km for rail and Rs 1.06 per ton-km for waterways
CMA CGM flagged four of its vessels under the Indian flag earlier in the year.

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 26 2025 | 9:10 PM IST

CMA CGM, the world’s third-largest shipping company, is exploring possibilities of barge operations in India’s inland waterways along with plans to expand its logistics presence, according to a senior global executive of the company.
 
The $55-billion French conglomerate, which does river operations in various parts of the world, sees an opportunity in developing inland waterways.
 
It is exploring an offer for its customers in India, said Ludovic Renou, senior vice-president, commercial agencies network, CMA CGM, in an interaction with Business Standard.
 
Renou, representing the French carrier, met Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Global Maritime Leaders Forum last month in
