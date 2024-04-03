From Federal Bank to L&T Finance, cos see robust disbursements in Q4 FY24

The disbursements of the financial institutions posted double-digit growth in disbursements in the last quarter of FY24.

The advances of Kochi-based Federal Bank rose by 19.90 percent growth to Rs. 212,758 crore from Rs. 177,377 crore in Q4 FY23, whereas Yes Bank’s advances rose by 14.10 percent to Rs. 228,465 crore during the same period.

The retail disbursements of the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) L&T Finance rose by 33 percent YoY to Rs. 15,030 crore from Rs. 11,282 crore, backed by Urban Finance and Rural Business Finance.

Meanwhile, Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) recorded a 39 percent growth in disbursements to Rs. 2,340 crore from the year-ago period.

The disbursements of SFB in FY24 stood at over Rs. 6,900 crore as compared to Rs. 5,083 crore in FY23, on the back of continued momentum in Vikas Loan as well as Retail Assets disbursements.

Meanwhile, the deposits of Yes Bank increased by 22.50 percent YoY to Rs. 266,364 crore, while Federal Bank posted an 18.40 percent YoY increase to Rs. 252,583 crore.

The deposits of the SFB grew by 50 percent to Rs. 7,775 crore from Rs. 5,167 crore.

During the quarter under review, the CASA ratio of the lenders continued to remain under pressure.

The CASA ratio of Federal Bank declined to 29.40 percent from 32.68 percent in Q4 FY23. Whereas Yes Bank’s CASA ratio slipped to 30.8 percent as against 30.9 percent.

On the other hand, the CASA ratio of the SFB was at 20.1 percent in the reported quarter as compared to 17.1 percent in Q4 FY24.