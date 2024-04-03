Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

From Federal Bank to L&T Finance, cos see robust disbursements in Q4 FY24

During the quarter under review, the CASA ratio of the lenders continued to remain under pressure

banks

Aathira Varier Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The disbursements of the financial institutions posted double-digit growth in disbursements in the last quarter of FY24.

The advances of Kochi-based Federal Bank rose by 19.90 percent growth to Rs. 212,758 crore from Rs. 177,377 crore in Q4 FY23, whereas Yes Bank’s advances rose by 14.10 percent to Rs. 228,465 crore during the same period.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The retail disbursements of the Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) L&T Finance rose by 33 percent YoY to Rs. 15,030 crore from Rs. 11,282 crore, backed by Urban Finance and Rural Business Finance.

Meanwhile, Suryoday Small Finance Bank (SFB) recorded a 39 percent growth in disbursements to Rs. 2,340 crore from the year-ago period.

The disbursements of SFB in FY24 stood at over Rs. 6,900 crore as compared to Rs. 5,083 crore in FY23, on the back of continued momentum in Vikas Loan as well as Retail Assets disbursements.

Meanwhile, the deposits of Yes Bank increased by 22.50 percent YoY to Rs. 266,364 crore, while Federal Bank posted an 18.40 percent YoY increase to Rs. 252,583 crore.

The deposits of the SFB grew by 50 percent to Rs. 7,775 crore from Rs. 5,167 crore.

During the quarter under review, the CASA ratio of the lenders continued to remain under pressure.

The CASA ratio of Federal Bank declined to 29.40 percent from 32.68 percent in Q4 FY23. Whereas Yes Bank’s CASA ratio slipped to 30.8 percent as against 30.9 percent.

On the other hand, the CASA ratio of the SFB was at 20.1 percent in the reported quarter as compared to 17.1 percent in Q4 FY24.

Also Read

NBFC business has to hit the reset button after RBI strengthens norms

Bank credit to NBFCs grows 22% in Oct, exposure to sector at Rs 14.8 trn

Vehicle loan AUM for NBFCs to cross Rs 8 trillion in 2024-25: CRISIL

NBFC major Shriram Finance to replace agro chemicals firm UPL in Nifty50

Spandana Sphoorty Financial eyes AUM to grow to Rs 28,000 cr by FY28-end

India aims to produce 100 GW nuclear power by 2047: AEC Chairman Mohanty

'India aims to increase seafood exports to Rs 1 trillion in next 2 years'

Private captive, commercial coal mines cross 140 MT production in FY24

Power demand hits new peak in Chhattisgarh as mercury marches north

Big Four accounting firms escalate hiring of techies amid digital focus

Topics : finance sector financial institution Federal Bank NBFC

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 03 2024 | 9:28 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveTaiwan EarthquakeDC vs KKR Live ScoreLok Sabha Election LiveAdani GreenIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon