India's rail electrification on the slow track, 41% of FY24 target met

Centre had planned 100% electrification by 2023, nearly there at 94%

Railways electrification
Premium

Dhruvaksh Saha New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Ministry of Railways electrified 2,696 route kilometers (rkm) of broad gauge tracks in the first three quarters of the current financial year, which is 41.4 per cent of its full-year target of 6,500 rkm, as the ambitious drive to complete India’s rail electrification enters its last leg, according to the ministry data.

While the Centre’s deadline for complete electrification of the railway network expired at the turn of the New Year, most stakeholders estimate that the full electrification target would be met in 2024, with broadly 4,000 rkm of the railway network remaining.

“There’s no anomaly. Despite 2,696 rkm of electrification

Topics : Indian Railways Electrification train Railway Ministry

First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 8:35 PM IST

