Geopolitical situation unlikely to impact Indian carpet fair: CEPC chairman

Geopolitical situation unlikely to impact Indian carpet fair: CEPC chairman

The CEPC is targeting an export trade goal of Rs 500 crore to Rs 700 crore during this expo

carpets, Indian carpets

In the fiscal year 2023-24, India's carpet exports reached Rs 15,530.47 crore. Image: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India Bhadohi (UP)
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 1:09 PM IST

The current geopolitical situation in the Middle East is not likely to have an impact on the Indian carpet fair and may offer an advantage to Indian exporters, Carpet Export Promotion Council Chairman Kuldeep Raj Wattal has said.

The Carpet Export Promotion Council (CEPC), which plays a crucial role in promoting the carpet industry, has been organising biannual fairs that attract domestic as well as international buyers.

"The current geopolitical situation in the Middle East will not affect the Indian carpet fairs. Instead, it may offer an advantage to Indian exporters, especially if Iranian production is impacted," CEPC Chairman Kuldeep Raj Wattal told PTI.

 

On the cancellation of the 'Domotex fair' in Germany, a major event for global carpet trading, Wattal said "this presents an opportunity for increased orders at the ongoing 'India Carpet Expo 2024'."

The CEPC is targeting an export trade goal of Rs 500 crore to Rs 700 crore during this expo.

The 'India Carpet Expo 2024' in Bhadohi was inaugurated on October 15 by Union Minister of Textiles Giriraj Singh and will continue till October 18.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, India's carpet exports reached Rs 15,530.47 crore, with Bhadohi alone contributing a significant 60 per cent, according to the industry figures.

The exquisite carpets of Bhadohi are prominently displayed at esteemed locations like Rashtrapati Bhavan, the new Parliament Building and Bharat Mandapam.

These carpets have an Iranian heritage, with many carpets named after cities like Kashan, Bizbar, Isfahan, Bushehr, Hamadan, Tabriz, Nain, Mahdi, Kirman, Mir, Lorestan, Khurasan, Abusanan, Shiraz, Qom, and Isfahan.

"The Indian carpet industry is unthinkable without the influence of Iran, just as Bhadohi is the cradle of this art," General Secretary of the All India Carpet Manufacturers Association Piyush Kumar Barnawal told PTI.

He emphasised that the weaving techniques defining Bhadohi carpets were imparted by Iranian artisans who settled in the region centuries ago.

Bhadohi has emerged as a hub for Persian carpets, with prices ranging from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 50 lakh, depending on the complexity of the design. "These carpets not only enhance spaces but can also retain their charm for up to a century," Hussain Jafar Husseini, a member of the Carpet Export Promotion Council, noted.

The geographical indication (GI) tag awarded to Bhadohi carpets has further elevated their status in the global market, contributing to the town's recognition as a 'Town of Export Excellence' by the Indian government.

Wattal lauded the Uttar Pradesh government's 'One District, One Product' initiative that aims to support local artisans and enhance their livelihoods, but raised concerns about a shortage of skilled weavers, which could affect the industry's growth.

To address the skills gap, the central government has established the Indian Carpet Technology Institute in Bhadohi, the only one of its kind in Asia, he said.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : CPEC Middle East trade Carpets

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

