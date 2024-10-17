Business Standard
Home / Industry / News / E-commerce GMV to increase 23% to $12 bn in 2024 festival season: Report

E-commerce GMV to increase 23% to $12 bn in 2024 festival season: Report

Growth led by digital penetration in India's Tier-II and Tier-III cities, according to Shiprocket

e commerce, ecommerce, online shopping

AI-driven recommendations and social media influencers are shaping consumer behaviour this year, particularly in the fashion and beauty categories, with as many as 84 per cent of consumers making purchases based on promotions or influencer suggestion

Aryaman Gupta
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Indian e-commerce is projected to reach $12 billion in gross merchandise value (GMV) in the festival season of October to December 2024 to mark a 23 per cent increase from last year, according to a report by logistics firm Shiprocket.

GMV was $9.7 billion in the same period in 2023. Growth is driven by consumer demand in fashion, electronics, beauty, and personal care, along with a surge in quick commerce, which is expected to contribute $1 billion in GMV.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


Festival season e-commerce growth is led by digital penetration in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, according to the report. Fueled by improved internet accessibility, rising disposable incomes and digital literacy beyond Tier-1 cities, almost 60 per cent of online festival orders are expected to originate from non-metro areas.
 
Artificial intelligence-based shopping recommendations and social media influencers are shaping consumer behaviour this year, particularly in the fashion and beauty categories. As many as 84 per cent of consumers made purchases based on promotions or influencer suggestions.

Around 55 per cent of festival season orders come from first-time shoppers. Weekend shoppers comprised 27 per cent of total festival sales, with Sunday accounting for around 13 per cent and Saturday making up about 14 per cent.

“As we enter the 2024 festive season, the momentum for e-commerce continues to build across Bharat, particularly in Tier-II and Tier-III cities,” said Saahil Goel, managing director and chief executive officer of Shiprocket.

“With the rise of quick commerce and the increasing global appetite for Indian products, we are excited to support MSMEs in tapping into this tremendous $12 billion opportunity. Our goal is to continue innovating and providing the tools necessary for businesses to scale and succeed both locally and internationally,” he said, referring to micro, small and medium enterprises.

More From This Section

Russia-India flag

India-Russia co-chair 10th session on Modernisation, Industrial Cooperation

Trai to provide clarity on licensing regime for OTTs by Aug-end: Officials

Trai pushes for OTT app regulation: Why WhatsApp and Telegram are in focus

Rupee, inflation

India Inc's spending splurge may not trickle down as small firms struggle

PremiumTamil Nadu's Sivakasi accounts for over 85 per cent of the fireworks made in the country | Photos: Shine Jacob

Delhi's ban, barium blues hit country's fireworks capital Sivakasi

it hiring jobs

FY25 fresher hiring by IT sector to rise by 20-25%: TeamLease Digital


Shiprocket said it facilitates $100 million in global e-commerce GMV, with more than 3,000 merchants engaged in exports.

In 2023, the company recorded over 26.5 million orders during the festive period, contributing to its full-year order volume of 112.5 million. In terms of customer acquisition, Shiprocket saw a 15 per cent increase in sellers joining the platform during the festive season of 2023.

Also Read

two-wheeler, two wheeler, automobile

Bajaj Auto, TVS, Hero slip up to 11% on below expectation festive demand

ola electric two wheeler ev

Not price cut, but festive discounts: Ola Electric on ARAI notice

Premiumola electric two wheeler ev

Ola Electric's BOSS sale under regulatory lens: What are ARAI's concerns?

Amazon India Delivery Associates at all-women DS Champhai - ready to go out for delivery

Women bring home the sales, delivering festival wins for e-commerce firms

shopping

E-commerce order volumes grow 20% in first 4 days of festive season sale

Topics : festive season sale Merchandise merchandise trade E commerce firm

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayWaaree Energies IPO GMPHyundai Motor IPOGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEOctober Full Moon Day 2024IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon