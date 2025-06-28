Saturday, June 28, 2025 | 06:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / GIC Re Dubai unit gets ₹90 cr VAT demand from UAE tax body, to seek review

GIC Re Dubai unit gets ₹90 cr VAT demand from UAE tax body, to seek review

The demand notice relates to discrepancies in VAT returns filed for January 2018 to December 2020, GIC Re said in a regulatory filing

General Insurance Corporation of India (GIC Re)

General Insurance Corporation of India office. (GIC Re)

PTI New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 28 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

Listen to This Article

GIC Re on Saturday said its Dubai Branch has received a VAT demand notice of approximately Rs 90.42 crore from the Federal Tax Authority (FTA) of the United Arab Emirates.

The VAT demand notice comprises United Arab Emirates Dirham (AED) 12,868,602.71 in net due tax and AED 25,966,807.36 in administrative penalties.

The demand notice relates to discrepancies in VAT returns filed for January 2018 to December 2020, GIC Re said in a regulatory filing.

GIC Re is currently reviewing the order in detail and intends to file a reconsideration request with the Authority within the statutory timeline, it said.

There is no material impact on financials, operations or other activities of the Corporation due to the above-mentioned order, it said.

 

First Published: Jun 28 2025 | 6:24 PM IST

