Global reinsurers scrap marine hull war cover amid West Asia tensions

The Strait of Hormuz is being seen as high risk due to strikes in the region, with fears of closure. The Strait accounts for nearly 20 per cent of the global oil trade and is a key route for other lines of trade. The Persian Gulf and the Red Sea–Suez Canal corridor have been designated as high-risk zones for the past three years.

“The hull war market has reacted more immediately due to aggregation exposure and capital sensitivity. Additional premiums for vessels transiting high-risk waters are rising sharply and may continue to fluctuate in the short term. Cargo war risk remains available; however, rates are increasing and quotations are being reviewed on a voyage-by-voyage basis, particularly for energy and bulk commodity trades,” said Stephen Rudman, Head of Marine, Asia, Aon.

According to Gaurav Agarwal, Vice President, Marine Insurance, Prudent Insurance Brokers, the situation remains fluid with the current escalation involving Israel and Iran. War risk rates will be further increased, coverage terms will be restricted or withdrawn for certain voyages, or the market will stabilise depending on geopolitical developments, he said, adding that some of the reinsurers have cancelled marine hull cover and others are also likely to cancel marine cargo war cover.

“At the same time, some of the major global shipping companies have already issued an advisory to their clients that they will not carry any cargo to the Gulf. Although alternative routes through the Red Sea and Saudi ports are being considered, these will also depend on regional stability and may result in higher costs and delays,” Agarwal said.

GIC Re said it will stop covering marine hull war in several high-risk global regions effective from March 1, and has identified seven regions. This applies to vessels in the high-risk zones, including Pakistan waters; the Persian or Arabian Gulf and adjacent waters or ports (including the Gulf of Oman); Iran and all other countries under sanction by the UN, UK, US or EU; specific zones of the Sea of Azov and Black Sea; and waters of Ukraine, Russia or Belarus. It also termed certain areas of the Indian Ocean, Gulf of Aden and Southern Red Sea as high-risk zones.

The reinsurer also said that breach of warranty will not be available in any of these zones. In case any vessel passes through this area or calls any port located in this area or is dry docked in any of these areas, it will be a breach of warranty.

Taking alternate routes might delay the time to reach the destination. However, insurance experts said that although delayed payments trigger claims on trade risk insurance, a delay of around five days will not invoke claims.

The notice of cancellation by the reinsurers implies that any new voyage by a vessel into the war zone will not be covered, while vessels that have already departed will have the existing war cover. The standard notice period for cancellation of War, Strikes, Riots and Civil Commotions (SRCC) risks ranges between 48 hours, 72 hours, seven days or 14 days. After this period, the reinsurers offer new contract terms with revised rates or they might entirely withdraw coverage for the route.

According to experts, the marine war premium is generally 0.2–0.3 per cent of the premium. The area is classified as a high-risk area and might see the marine war premium rising up to 1–1.5 per cent.

Insurance experts believe that aviation hull is not likely to see an immediate tightening of rates unless the situation escalates. Since passenger airlines are not using this route, civil aviation will not be impacted and military airlines are not insured. However, during renewals, aviation might see an increase in aviation hull war cover with reinsurers citing the increasing propensity of such incidents as the reason for raising rates.