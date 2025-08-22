Friday, August 22, 2025 | 11:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt commits 97% of chip manufacturing fund, scope for new projects

Govt commits 97% of chip manufacturing fund, scope for new projects

While briefing on the Semicon India 2025 event, Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said the funds left can accommodate only small projects

semiconductors chipmakers

"Out of this ₹65,000 crore, I think we have committed close to ₹62,900 crore or so already. We have limited funding, which we have available; we might be able to just accommodate two or three small projects," Krishnan said.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 11:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government has committed around ₹62,900 crore, or 97 per cent, of the ₹65,000 crore fund earmarked as incentives for semiconductor production in the country, a top official said on Friday.

While briefing on the Semicon India 2025 event, Electronics and IT Secretary S Krishnan said the funds left can accommodate only small projects.

He said that under the ₹76,000 crore India Semiconductor Mission, ₹65,000 crore was allocated for chip production, ₹10,000 crore for the modernisation of the Semiconductor Laboratory in Mohali and ₹1,000 crore for the design-linked incentive scheme.

"Out of this ₹65,000 crore, I think we have committed close to ₹62,900 crore or so already. We have limited funding, which we have available; we might be able to just accommodate two or three small projects," Krishnan said.

 

Talking about the Semicon India event, he said that the three-day event will be held from September 2-4 at Yashobhoomi in the national capital, which is expected to be attended by delegates from 33 countries and over 50 top-level executives of global semiconductor companies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

critical minerals, metals, mining

Rajasthan stone crushers delay 19-day strike after talks with govt

FMCG

GST reforms: FMCG distributors write to FM, flag supply-chain risks

Swraj Paul

When Swraj Paul met Maruti's R C Bhargava, setting stage for India foraypremium

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry

Govt ban: Winzo, Nazara, others suspend real-money gaming operations

NITI Aayog

Niti Aayog's recommendations aim to streamline homestay regulations

Topics : Industry News semiconductor India manufacturing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 11:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon