Friday, August 22, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Niti Aayog's recommendations aim to streamline homestay regulations

Niti Aayog's recommendations aim to streamline homestay regulations

Niti Aayog proposes a model policy framework to make homestays and BNBs more accessible and to promote tourism growth through simplified registration processes and incentives.

NITI Aayog

With many states simplifying registration processes and introducing policy incentives to drive homestay growth, the report also recommended adopting best practices from across India. | File Image

Akshara Srivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Amid a domestic tourism boom and a growing focus on experiential tourism, Niti Aayog on Friday proposed a series of recommendations, including creating a model policy framework to facilitate easier registrations and license renewals for homestays and Bed-and-Breakfasts (BNBs) in India.
 
To propel the ease of doing business, the government think tank recommended that states adopt the model policy framework, under which a unified digital platform may be established to integrate approvals across key departments, including tourism, panchayats, revenue, and utilities. Additionally, the framework would also cap application disposal timelines at 30 days.
 
“This will help streamline processes and minimise delays,” the report stated.
   
The framework also proposed financial assistance through destination-focused incentives, promoting tourism at the destination level rather than focusing solely on individual homestay amenities.
 
“A tiered incentive approach could be used, wherein for tier 1 destinations, areas with immediate tourism potential should receive top priority for development and promotional support, while in secondary areas (tier 2 destinations) with long-term potential, phased incentives and marketing support should be provided,” the report added.

Also Read

NITI Aayog Chief Executive Officer (CEO) B V R Subrahmanyam

Data errors should be minimal, need to follow Japanese standards: Niti CEO

Amitabh Kant

Amitabh Kant steps down as G20 Sherpa, marks end of 45-year govt career

Carbon emission, pollution, climate change

NITI Aayog's Chand outlines 5 priority areas to lower carbon footprint

NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery

NITI Aayog bats for working capital support for medium companies

The first Budget of the third Narendra Modi government is expected to present the medium-term roadmap for the Indian economy. While the message from the top is that of continuity, structural shifts will be required in some areas. One such key area is

India overtakes Japan to become world's 4th largest economy: NITI Aayog CEO

 
The World Travel & Tourism Council’s (WTTC) 2024 Economic Impact Research reiterated India’s strong post-pandemic recovery.
 
The sector’s contribution to the economy surged in 2024, with the travel and tourism sector contributing Rs 21.15 lakh crore to the economy, reflecting a 21 per cent increase from 2019. Over the next decade, this figure is expected to reach Rs 43.25 lakh crore, constituting 7.6 per cent of the country’s GDP.
 
“Despite their increasing popularity, homestays and BNBs operate within an evolving regulatory framework that lacks uniformity across different states. While some states have introduced policies and incentive programs, others have yet to develop a structured regulatory approach,” the report stated.
 
According to a report by Cognitive Market Research, the size of the homestay market in India, in terms of sales revenue, was Rs 4,722 crore in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 11 per cent between 2024-2031.
 
This is reflected in the move towards homestays by large hospitality players as well. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) houses the premium homestay brand amã Stays & Trails in its portfolio, which includes over 300 villas, comprising more than 1,050 keys.
 
Online travel giant MakeMyTrip has also identified homestays as a growth avenue, with the segment now accounting for 10 per cent of hotel room night sales. On the supply side, the platform has expanded this portfolio to over 1 lakh rooms.
 
Moreover, in an earlier interaction with Business Standard, vacation rental company Airbnb’s Global Chief Financial Officer, Ellie Mertz, said India is one of its key target expansion markets and its fastest-growing market globally, with a considerable opportunity to accelerate growth and reach a $29 billion origin-adjusted total addressable market by 2029.
 
“The sector remains nascent, requiring policy support, formal recognition, and streamlined regulation to ensure growth without excessive compliance burdens,” the report stated.
 
With many states simplifying registration processes and introducing policy incentives to drive homestay growth, the report also recommended adopting best practices from across India.
 
For instance, Kerala follows a structured verification process through a quorum-based assessment, where a team of designated officials, including the District Tourism Officer, inspects the property and issues the necessary NOC. Meanwhile, Delhi, under the National Capital Territory (Incredible India) Bed and Breakfast Establishments (Registration and Regulation) Act of 2007, classifies BNBs as residential units, allowing operators to benefit from lower power, water, and property tax rates.

More From This Section

Hiring, Jobs

72% of employers plan workforce expansion via new job creation: Report

Gujarat Energy Transmission Company, Power Sector, ipo, investment, public-private partnership

Power Ministry teams up with IMD to develop weather tools for renewablespremium

exporters, trade, tariff

Andhra seals ₹9K cr deal with Maersk arm to develop three state ports

FMCG

FMCG distributors write to FM on supply chain issues due to GST slab change

Electricity, Energy

Peak power demand unlikely to reach 277 GW this summer due to rains: CEA

Topics : NITI Aayog CEO Niti Aayog tourism sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon