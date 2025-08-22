More platforms shut RMG offering in compliance with new gaming law

After Dream11, Zupee and Probo, real money gaming (RMG) platforms such as Mobile Premier League (MPL), Head Digital Works, WinZO and Nazara Technologies have announced the suspension of their RMG offerings to comply with the new online gaming law.
While companies have suspended RMG products, they said free-to-play offerings would continue to be available across their applications.
Head Digital Works confirmed that games such as A23 Rummy, A23 Poker, and Adda52 Poker had been shut down, adding that player deposits could be withdrawn as per company policy. In February, the firm had announced plans to acquire Deltatech Gaming, the parent company of Adda52, for Rs 491 crore.
Nazara Technologies, the only publicly listed platform in India, said its associate Moonshine Technologies had ceased RMG operations. “The company will evaluate the future course of action following the enactment of the Bill,” it said in a statement. Nazara had invested Rs 805 crore in Moonshine through a mix of cash and stock in 2024, including compulsory convertible shares worth Rs 255 crore.
WinZO also said it had suspended RMG offerings, stating it had a base of 250 million users. “In compliance with the new law, we are responsibly withdrawing impacted offerings with effect from 22 August 2025,” it said.
MPL confirmed on Thursday that it was halting RMG operations. “Effective immediately, we are suspending all gaming offerings involving money on the MPL platform in India. While new deposits will no longer be accepted, customers will be able to withdraw their balances seamlessly. However, online money games will not be available on the MPL platform anymore,” it added.
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, bans all forms of RMG and related advertisements in India. It prescribes jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to Rs 1 crore for anyone offering such services, and prohibits banks from working with companies providing RMG platforms.