Friday, August 22, 2025 | 02:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / More platforms shut RMG offering in compliance with new gaming law

More platforms shut RMG offering in compliance with new gaming law

RMG firms including MPL, WinZO, Nazara and Head Digital Works suspend money gaming platforms in India as new law bans RMG, imposes strict penalties and restricts operations

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry

While companies have suspended RMG products, they said free-to-play offerings would continue to be available across their applications. Illustration: Binay Sinha

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 22 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After Dream11, Zupee and Probo, real money gaming (RMG) platforms such as Mobile Premier League (MPL), Head Digital Works, WinZO and Nazara Technologies have announced the suspension of their RMG offerings to comply with the new online gaming law.
 
While companies have suspended RMG products, they said free-to-play offerings would continue to be available across their applications.
 
Head Digital Works confirmed that games such as A23 Rummy, A23 Poker, and Adda52 Poker had been shut down, adding that player deposits could be withdrawn as per company policy. In February, the firm had announced plans to acquire Deltatech Gaming, the parent company of Adda52, for Rs 491 crore.
   
Nazara Technologies, the only publicly listed platform in India, said its associate Moonshine Technologies had ceased RMG operations. “The company will evaluate the future course of action following the enactment of the Bill,” it said in a statement. Nazara had invested Rs 805 crore in Moonshine through a mix of cash and stock in 2024, including compulsory convertible shares worth Rs 255 crore.
 
WinZO also said it had suspended RMG offerings, stating it had a base of 250 million users. “In compliance with the new law, we are responsibly withdrawing impacted offerings with effect from 22 August 2025,” it said.
 
MPL confirmed on Thursday that it was halting RMG operations. “Effective immediately, we are suspending all gaming offerings involving money on the MPL platform in India. While new deposits will no longer be accepted, customers will be able to withdraw their balances seamlessly. However, online money games will not be available on the MPL platform anymore,” it added.
 
The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Bill, 2025, bans all forms of RMG and related advertisements in India. It prescribes jail terms of up to three years and fines of up to Rs 1 crore for anyone offering such services, and prohibits banks from working with companies providing RMG platforms.
 

More From This Section

solar, solar industry

US tariffs, China reliance thwarting India's $7 trillion solar prize

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry

MeitY blocked 1,298 illegal gaming sites but offshore firms still thrive

games

RMG platforms suspend paid contests to comply with new gaming law

borrowing

S&P sovereign rating upgrade to boost sluggish overseas borrowingpremium

real estate, realty firms

Q1 presales solid for India's top listed real estate firms, profits patchypremium

Topics : online gaming online games Games

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 22 2025 | 2:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?G Chokkalingam InterviewGold-Silver Price TodayVedanta Stock OutlookPatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon