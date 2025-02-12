Business Standard

Govt imposes mandatory quality orders for stainless steel pipes, tubes

A notification 'Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes (Quality Control) Order, 2025' was issued in this regard by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on February 10

Under the order, the item cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless it bears the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 4:36 PM IST

The government has imposed mandatory quality orders for stainless steel seamless pipes, and tubes to curb the import of sub-standard goods, boost domestic manufacturing and ensure consumer safety.

A notification 'Stainless Steel Pipes and Tubes (Quality Control) Order, 2025' was issued in this regard by the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT) on February 10.

It will come into effect from August 1 this year.

Under the order, the item cannot be produced, sold, traded, imported and stocked unless it bears the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) mark.

According to the notification, this order would not apply for 500 kilograms of these goods imported for the purpose of research and development by manufacturers of stainless steel pipes and tubes per year with the condition that such imported goods and articles shall not be sold commercially and can be disposed of as scrap.

 

Violation of the provision of the BIS Act can attract imprisonment of up to two years or a fine of at least Rs 2 lakh for the first offence. In case of second and subsequent offences, the fine will increase to a minimum of Rs 5 lakh and extend up to 10 times the value of goods or articles.

Various initiatives, including the development of QCO, are being undertaken by the department to develop quality sensitisation among users and manufacturers alike.

Mandatory QCOs help curb the import of sub-standard products, prevent unfair trade practices and ensure the safety and well-being of consumers as well as the environment.

QCOs are issued in accordance with the WTO Agreement on Technical Barriers to Trade. The DPIIT has been issuing QCOs since 1987, covering 81 such orders for over 330 products under the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) Act, including goods like cement, LPG gas stoves, pressure cookers, air conditioners and refrigerators.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : stainless steel industry iron and steel industry tariff

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

