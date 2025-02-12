Business Standard

Arkade Developers bags cluster redevelopment project with GDV of ₹1,700 cr

The project will offer a total saleable area of approximately 6.76 lakh square feet

The land parcel spans 6.5 acres, and the project may offer a total saleable area of approximately 6.76 lakh square feet. Image: Facebook

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

Arkade Developers has secured a cluster redevelopment project with a gross development value of Rs 1,700 crore in Dahisar, a micro-market in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).  The land parcel spans 6.5 acres, and the project may offer a total saleable area of approximately 6.76 lakh square feet.  Amit Jain, chairman and managing director of Arkade Developers, said, “The real estate sector is experiencing positive momentum, fuelled by the 2025 Union Budget and its focus on housing and rental market growth. This favourable environment has spurred Arkade Developers to acquire five new projects this year—four redevelopment projects and one outright project—strategically located in prime MMR regions."  Jain informed that the company has received four occupation certificates (OCs) ahead of the committed Real Estate Regulatory Authority (RERA) schedules. The company will develop two-, three-, and four-bedroom luxury residences.  Earlier, the company acquired a four-acre land parcel in Goregaon West in January 2025. The parcel is currently leased to Filmistan Pvt Ltd and is estimated to generate revenue of Rs 2,000 crore once developed.  Further, the company has added three new redevelopment projects within the western suburbs of Mumbai, developing 20,232 square metres (approximately five acres) across these projects. The projected saleable carpet area is around 5.85 lakh square feet, generating a projected turnover of Rs 2,150 crore.  Overall, the company has a pipeline of 16 projects in the MMR region, with six under construction and 10 upcoming developments.  Previously, the company posted revenue from operations of Rs 551.7 crore for the nine months ended December 2024, up 7.8 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y). Its profit attributable to the owners of the company grew by 19.7 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 123.7 crore. It clocked pre-sales of Rs 556 crore during the same period, up 23.8 per cent Y-o-Y. 

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 2:58 PM IST

