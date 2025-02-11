Business Standard

Tuesday, February 11, 2025 | 11:42 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / India-UK FTA is the floor of relationship, not ceiling: UK trade envoy

India-UK FTA is the floor of relationship, not ceiling: UK trade envoy

The envoy said the two nations agreed on a Technology and Security Initiative (TSI) between their national security advisors only a few months ago

India UK, FTA

The two PMs met at the G20 to refresh the bilateral relationship through a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2025 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Free Trade Agreement between India and the United Kingdom is the floor of the relationship between the two countries and it's not the ceiling of their ambitions, Harjinder Kang, UK's Trade Commissioner for South Asia said.

Kang, the British Deputy High Commissioner for Western India, said several ministerial visits are lined up in February.

The proposed visits include Jonathan Reynolds, the Secretary of State for Business & Trade; Poppy Gustafsson, UK Investment Minister Secretary of State at the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero; Vernon Coaker, Minister of State for Defence of the United Kingdom and Alastair King, the Lord Mayor of the City of London.

 

He said not a single day goes by without an FTA-related conversation.

"It's a conversation that we have regularly. Some of you know that I was the UK's chief negotiator before I came here to do this role and it's an amazing experience about the two industries, sectors, two economies, the two governments and how they absolutely fit," he said.

Also Read

India-UK, India UK flag

UK strengthens India defence ties with new initiative, dedicated MoD office

PremiumIndia UK

India-UK free trade agreement negotiations likely to resume this month

India-UK, India UK flag

UK businesses 'encouraged' by Budget focus on growth, trust-based approach

India-UK, India UK flag

India, UK to enhance bilateral cooperation in healthcare, life sciences

India UK, FTA

FTA talks with India have been relaunched: UK govt tells Parliament

There is a symbiosis between the two nations, Kang said.

He hosted an evening reception on Tuesday to mark the birthday of King Charles III.

"In the words of our foreign secretary David Lammy, who visited here not so long ago, the FTA is the floor of our relationship and it's not the ceiling of our ambitions. We have way more to go," Kang said.

The King's Birthday Party (KBP) celebration pays tribute to The King as the UK's Head of State, celebrating with the best of British art, culture, and food. It also provides a unique opportunity to celebrate the bonds of friendship between the UK and India, Kang said.

He said the UK-India relationship has gone from strength to strength. The two PMs met at the G20 to refresh our relationship through a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and they agreed to start immediately.

"Because at the end of the day, it's not about trade only. The trade is brilliant and we have about 40 billion pounds of bilateral trade each year. But there is much more that we can do. Certainly in the new era of technology, life sciences, and education," Kang said.

The envoy said the two nations agreed on a Technology and Security Initiative (TSI) between their national security advisors only a few months ago which is an umbrella of getting the technology and collaboration across our countries more strategically, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

PremiumDefence Minister Rajnath Singh (right) said Bengaluru will create the country's first foundation AI model

Jindal, Mahindra groups propose Rs 1.4 trillion investment in Karnataka

Invest Karnataka 2025

Karnataka govt unveils new single window system to boost investments

Invest Karnataka 2025

Karnataka govt unveils new industrial policy 2024-29, aims to create jobs

Online Gaming

MIB, IEIC, and WinZO launch Tech Triumph Season 3 for gaming startups

advertising advertisement asci

India ranks 9th globally among top advertising markets: GroupM report

Topics : India UK relation India UK free trade agreement

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2025 | 11:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJEE Main 2025 Toppers List OutGold-Silver Price TodayQ3 Results TodayLatest News LIVEMarket Crash TodayHoliday TomorrowJasprit Bumrah Fitness Live UpdatesBudget 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon