Govt may extend deadline for comments on proposed IT Rules amendments
Extension may allow industry, civil society and individuals more time to respond to proposed changes bringing independent news and current affairs creators under regulatory oversight
Aashish Aryan New Delhi
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The government is likely to extend the timeline for stakeholder comment submission on the proposed amendments to the Information Technology Rules (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) 2021, bringing independent news and general affairs content creators on platforms such as YouTube, Instagram, Facebook and X (formerly Twitter) under the ambit of the rule, the secretary for the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, S Krishnan, said.