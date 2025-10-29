Wednesday, October 29, 2025 | 06:54 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Govt to back Indian carriers with charters, maritime fund, new policy: Puri

Govt to back Indian carriers with charters, maritime fund, new policy: Puri

The maritime sector is expected to attract Rs 8 trillion in investment and create around 1.5 crore jobs by 2047, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (Photo: X/@HardeepSPuri)

Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas (Photo: X/@HardeepSPuri)

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 29 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government is working on a slew of measures, including aggregating public sector undertakings’ (PSU) cargo demand to give long-term charters to Indian carriers, said Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, on Wednesday.
 
Steps planned to strengthen Indian shipping and shipbuilding
  Speaking at India Maritime Week 2025, Puri said the move would include support for advancing the Ship Owning and Leasing (SOL) model, setting up a maritime development fund for affordable vessel financing, and implementing the Shipbuilding Financial Assistance Policy 2.0 with higher support for liquefied natural gas (LNG), ethane, and product tankers.
 
The minister pointed out that only about 20 per cent of India’s trade cargo is carried on India-flagged or India-owned vessels, which presents both a challenge and an opportunity to expand the country’s ship ownership and manufacturing capacity.
   
“The shipbuilding industry requires long-term planning and steady orders to sustain infrastructure and skilled manpower,” Puri said.

Also Read

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

New GST reforms could boost India's GDP by 0.8%, says Hardeep Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Will 'assess' ethanol-blending plan before setting higher targets: Puri

ONGC

ONGC, BP to drill stratigraphic wells for India's energy security

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

India has weeks of oil supply, imports continue via many routes: Puri

Hardeep Singh Puri, Hardeep Singh, Hardeep

Israel-Iran tensions: Hardeep Puri says India has adequate energy supplies

 
Maritime capacity, cargo volumes show strong growth 
Puri noted that India’s maritime sector has seen major changes over the past eleven years, with port capacity rising from 872 million metric tonnes per annum in 2014 to 1,681 million metric tonnes currently. Cargo volumes have also grown from 581 million tonnes to about 855 million tonnes.
 
“The Sagarmala Programme has already mobilised projects worth over Rs 5.5 lakh crore to modernise ports and connect coastal regions,” he said.
 
The maritime sector is expected to attract about Rs 8 trillion in investment and create around 1.5 crore jobs by 2047, the minister added.
 
India’s role in reshaping global trade routes 
India is playing a key role in shaping global trade routes through initiatives like the India–Middle East–Europe Economic Corridor and the International North–South Transport Corridor, linking Indian ports with Europe, Central Asia, and Africa.
 
Shipping industry key to energy security
Puri underscored the importance of the shipping industry for India’s energy security. Over the last five years, the country’s state-run oil marketing companies (OMCs) have spent $8 billion on chartering ships — an amount that could have funded a new fleet of Indian-owned tankers, he said.
 
The oil and gas sector alone accounts for 28 per cent of India’s total trade by volume, making it the largest single commodity handled by ports. Puri added that India’s rapid economic growth is closely linked to the progress of its energy and shipping sectors.

More From This Section

Retirement-planning

Half of urban Indians now prioritise early retirement planning: Study

Energy, Solar energy, Wind Energy

India crosses 500 GW power capacity, non-fossil sources exceed 50%

Taj residencies

Chennai's skyline to host first Taj-branded residences in India by 2027-end

telecom, TRAI, Airtel

DoT sets March 2026 deadline for pan-India rollout of CNAP service

pharma

Centre drafts new rules to bar drugmakers giving fake information

Topics : Hardeep Singh Puri Shipping industry maritime sector Shipbuilding

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 29 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayWorld Stroke Day 2025BSFI Summit 2025World Savings Day 2025Q2 Results TodayLenskart IPO OpenCipla Q2 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon